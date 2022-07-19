Archie, six, rings bell to celebrate end of 42 months of cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Archie, six, rings bell to celebrate end of 42 months of cancer treatment

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 9:30 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 9:46 am
Archie Wilks (Archie's Journey/PA)
Archie Wilks (Archie’s Journey/PA)

A young cancer patient who gave hope to others when he survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic has finally rung the hospital bell to celebrate the end of his treatment.

Archie Wilks was just four when he caught coronavirus in March 2020 during treatment for neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer.

The Tottenham Hotspur fan’s recovery a few weeks later gave hope to many parents with seriously ill children and well-wishers included England striker Harry Kane.

It took another two years, after a total of 42 months of cancer treatment, for the six-year-old to finally be able to ring the bell at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, to celebrate being in full remission.

Archie Wilks with his mother Harriet, father Simon and twin brother Henry, ringing the bell at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, to celebrate the end of his treatment for the rare childhood cancer neuroblastoma
Archie Wilks with his mother Harriet, father Simon and twin brother Henry, ringing the bell at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge (Archie’s Journey/PA)

It was “an amazing and very emotional day” for Archie’s parents Harriet, 32, and Simon, 34, and his twin brother Henry.

“There were times, especially in the first year of treatment, that we didn’t see this moment ever happening,” Mr Wilks told the PA news agency.

“Finally seeing Archie ring the bell was an unexplainable experience, and witnessing people’s reactions since has really made us feel the magnitude of what he has achieved.

“Archie and Henry have both been so strong throughout the journey and, because of their age, it’s strange to wonder if they’ll ever realise what we’ve all been through.”

The past few years of hospital stays have meant the family, who live near Saffron Walden, Essex, have often been separated as Archie has been in hospital with one parent while Henry has remained home with the other.

Archie Wilks
Archie Wilks (Archie’s Journey/PA)

“It will take some time, but we can now gradually look to get into a flow of a normal life and get Archie catching up at school and build his strength,” Mr Wilks told PA.

“He’s so resilient and got a great first school report, even though he’s missed at least 80% of the first two years.

“We hope to build ourselves back up and have some fun over the summer. It’s definitely been a stressful time, especially the last few months waiting on results and Archie’s treatment coming to a close.

“We can’t thank enough the NHS, the doctors, nurses, scientists and everyone who has helped and supported us and helped Archie to this stage.”

Archie was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January 2019 after becoming so ill he could not stand up.

Archie Wilks
Archie was diagnosed in January 2019 (Archie’s Journey/PA)

The rare cancer, which affects around 100 children each year in the UK and is most common in children under the age of five, develops from specialised nerve cells (neuroblasts) left behind from a baby’s development in the womb.

Two tumours were found around Archie’s kidney and spine and the disease had spread to other areas, including his bones and bone marrow.

Mr Wilks said 50% of children successfully treated for neuroblastoma will relapse. Of those who relapse, 90% will not survive.

Family and friends raised more than £230,000 to enable Archie to take part in a vaccine trial in the US which could reduce the chance of the cancer returning.

He did not fit the criteria for a vaccine trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York but the family are now consulting with another medical group about a different US trial.

