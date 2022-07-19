NHS plans dental check-ups every two years in bid to improve access

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS plans dental check-ups every two years in bid to improve access

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 1:54 pm
Reforms to announced to improve access to NHS dentists (PA)
Reforms to announced to improve access to NHS dentists (PA)

Healthy people will only need a check-up with their NHS dentist every two years under a push to improve access to dental care.

The NHS in England has announced a number of measures to help get more people to see their dentist.

This includes a push for more people to take advantage of longer intervals between check-ups to free up access for more urgent cases.

Meanwhile, dentists have been ordered to publish up-to-date information on whether or not they are taking new NHS patients in a bid to improve access for patients.

Patients have been known to call up to 40 practises to find an NHS dentist taking on new patients.

The NHS will also give dental therapists more responsibilities.

Dental therapists can carry out a range of treatments including fillings, performing X-rays and putting in crowns.

Under previous guidance they were only allowed to do a filling after being instructed by a dentist but the NHS has said they can now instigate the procedure.

This will free up time for dentists to conduct more complex work, the NHS said.

A letter to dental practices setting out the reforms states there is “limited evidence” for the need for six-monthly check-ups for people with “low oral health risk”.

“Patients accessing NHS dental care should be advised of their personalised recall interval based upon an assessment of their oral health risk,” it adds.

“For some people, this might mean that a recall interval of less than six months may be advised. However, for those with good oral health we expect to see recall intervals more usually to be 12 months, or even 24 months.”

Many people are used to checking in with their dentist every six months for a full assessment of their mouth, teeth and gums.

This gives dentists an opportunity to look for signs of tooth decay or symptoms of oral cancer, among other illnesses.

The plans have emerged as part of a reformed contract for NHS dentists.

But the British Dental Association (BDA) said the measures only “paper over the cracks”.

It warned that there are no dental therapists “waiting in the wings” to step up and care for more patients.

Shawn Charlwood, chair of the BDA’s General Dental Practice Committee, said: “These are modest, marginal changes that will not fix the rotten foundations this service is built on.

“Our patients need ministers to do more than paper over the cracks. These tweaks will do precious little to keep dentists in the NHS or ensure millions get the care they urgently need.”

Chief Dental Officer for England Sara Hurley said: “The NHS is determined to overhaul dental provision, with a focus on increasing access to necessary dental care and supporting prevention, today’s reforms are the first step on that journey.

“NHS dental staff are working hard to recover services, but the key to delivering this will be reform – these changes announced today will help teams carry out even more treatments and help address the inevitable backlogs that have built up during the pandemic.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Improving patient access to NHS dental care is a priority and these changes are an important step, while also rewarding dentists more fairly for providing more complex care, allowing the best performing practices to see more patients and making better use of the range of professionals working in the sector such as nurses hygienists, and dental therapists.”

Chris McCann, from Healthwatch England, which has been campaigning for better dentistry access, said: “The changes will make it easier for people to see which dentists are taking on new NHS patients.

“Those with more complex dental problems should also have better access to care because of the shift in how the NHS pays dentists. Ultimately we hope these combined measures will end long waiting times, the extended periods of pain many people suffer, and the extreme cases of DIY dentistry we have seen.”

