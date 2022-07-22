Long NHS waiting lists fuel rise in number of patients paying for private care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Long NHS waiting lists fuel rise in number of patients paying for private care

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 3:08 pm
The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment climbed to a new record high of 6.6 million people at the end of May (Rui Vieira/PA)
Long NHS waiting lists are causing patients to “opt out” of NHS treatment and pay for health care from their own pockets, experts have said.

New figures show that patients paid for 69,045 private treatments themselves between October and December 2021, up 39% on the equivalent period in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The data from the the Private Healthcare Information Network (Phin), published on Friday, also shows there were 258,445 self-pay admissions at private providers in 2021, up 29% from the 199,675 in 2019.

Health experts said the record NHS backlog could be fuelling the demand for private care and warned that this could “exacerbate inequalities” between people who could afford to pay and those who cannot.

People in the UK paying for private hospital treatment
The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment climbed to a new record high of 6.6 million people at the end of May.

Phin said that certain common procedures such as hip and knee replacements and cataract surgery were the primary drivers of the growth in the self-pay market.

Hip replacements were up 141% from 2,085 between October and December 2019 to 5,015 during the same period last year, knee replacements up 111% from 1,240 to 2,620, and cataract surgery up 56% from 8,145 to 12,700.

Jonathon Holmes, policy adviser at the King’s Fund, told the PA news agency that if the NHS was providing the access to services that people wanted then they would not be paying for their own care.

He added: “I think overall, support for the model of an universal healthcare system funded via tax still is what the public largely supports and wants.

“So, if the NHS were providing the access and immediacy of services that people want and need, I am quite sure that people would select the free at the point of use NHS rather than spend their own resources.

“People are opting out of the NHS, not opting into the private sector.”

Louise Ansari, national director at Healthwatch England, said that, due to the cost-of-living crisis, the gap between those who can pay for private care and those who cannot was likely to grow.

She added: “We know that some people who would previously have gone down an NHS pathway have already had treatment privately during the pandemic, and almost one-in-seven of those on waiting lists say they can afford to go private and are considering it.

“Yet for more than two-thirds of people, going private simply isn’t an option and, with the rising cost of living crisis, the gap between these groups is only likely to grow.

“Our evidence also shows that people on the lowest incomes are the most likely to wait the longest for NHS treatment and will have a more negative experience of waiting.

“In turn, this leads to a worse impact on their physical health, mental health and their ability to work and care for loved ones.

“Tackling the NHS backlog is a huge challenge but decision makers must find a way to do so without exacerbating health inequalities, the extent of which has been laid bare by the pandemic.”

The Phin data also shows that there are wide regional differences in the growth in people paying for independent healthcare themselves.

Wales had the largest growth, with 3,575 self-pay admissions between October and December last year, up 90% from the 1,885 in the same three months of 2019.

This was followed by Scotland at 84%, and the East Midlands at 75%.

Meanwhile, self-pay admissions rose by 20% in London from 11,580 between October and December 2019 to 13,875 in those three months in 2021, followed by a 25% rise in south-west England and a 32% rise in the south-east of England.

David Hare, chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, said that, with NHS waiting lists growing, it was not surprising more people were choosing to go private.

He added: “With NHS waiting lists at record levels and likely to continue to grow, it is not surprising that more people are paying for private treatment, including those who have never previously considered it.

“Recent IHPN polling found nearly half of the public would consider private healthcare and, with almost 700 independent healthcare sites across England delivering a wide range of services from consultations, tests and scans to surgery, there is significant capacity available for those that wish to fund their own care.”

