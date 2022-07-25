Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 12:53 pm
Archie Battersbee (Hollie Dance/PA)
Archie Battersbee (Hollie Dance/PA)

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago, appeal judges have ruled.

Three judges delivered a ruling on Monday at a Court of Appeal hearing in London about what moves were in Archie Battersbee’s best interests.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Peter Jackson considered arguments at a hearing last week.

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, of Southend, Essex, had mounted an appeal bid after a High Court judge ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treatment.

Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance
Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance (Victoria Jones/PA)

Appeal judges dismissed their attempt to overturn Mr Justice Hayden’s decision,

Miss Dance wanted appeal judges to adjourn their ruling.

She said she had seen indications that Archie, who is attached to a ventilator, had twice tried to breathe for himself in the last few days.

Judges were also told that Paul Battersbee had been taken ill outside court before the start of the hearing.

Barrister Edward Devereux QC, leading the legal team for Archie’s parents, asked for the ruling to be adjourned.

He told judges that Mr Battersbee, who is in his 50s, had been taken to hospital and was feared to have suffered a heart attack or stroke.

But appeal judges refused to adjourn the ruling.

Archie Battersbee court case
Archie Battersbee has been unconscious since being found with a ligature over his head in April (Battersbee family/PA)

Mr Justice Hayden delivered a ruling recently after reviewing evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He described what had happened to Archie as a “tragedy of immeasurable dimensions”, but said medical evidence was “compelling and unanimous” and painted a “bleak” picture.

Archie’s parents, who are separated, said the judge made errors and wanted the appeal court to remit the case to another High Court judge for another hearing.

Judges heard how medical evidence shows Archie is in a “comatose state”.

Mr Devereux had argued at the appeal hearing that Mr Justice Hayden had not given “real or proper weight” to Archie’s previously expressed wishes and religious beliefs; not given “real or proper weight” to Archie’s family’s wishes; failed to carry out a “comprehensive evaluation” of the benefits and burdens of continuing life-support treatment; and had been wrong to conclude that treatment was burdensome and futile.

Archie Battersbee Court Case
Sir Andrew McFarlane (Courts and Tribunals Judiciary/PA)

Judges heard that Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7.

She thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.

Bosses at the hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions on what medical moves were in Archie’s best interests.

Another High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case and concluded that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by his parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed by Mr Justice Hayden.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal