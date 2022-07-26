Call for more city parks to improve children’s lungs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call for more city parks to improve children’s lungs

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 12:05 am
Increasing exposure to parks could help improve a child’s lung function, a new study suggests (PA)
More must be done to ensure children have access to parks and other green spaces to improve their lung health, a new study suggests.

Researchers examined more than 3,000 city-dwelling children and found that those who moved closer to green spaces were more likely to have better lung function than those who lived further away.

The academics behind the study said their findings support the idea of families moving to greener areas but also highlight the need to create more green spaces in cities and towns.

Some 3,278 children living in the Portuguese city of Porto took part in the study.

Researchers examined the nearest green spaces to children when they were born and again when they were aged four, seven and 10.

Children also performed a lung function test called a forced vital capacity assessment which measures respiratory health by showing the maximum amount of air a person can blow out after taking in the deepest possible breath.

The study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, found children whose home surroundings became “greener” between birth and their 10th birthday, either due to house moves or due to environmental changes, had better lung function.

The authors said that while the mechanism behind the finding is “still unknown”, their study suggests that “city greening may improve children’s respiratory health”.

Lead author Dr Diogo Queiroz Almeida, from the University of Porto, said: “Our research suggests the greener, the better.

“These improvements are modest at around 2%. However, if we look at the whole population, making our neighbourhoods greener could have a considerable impact.

“We looked at factors like physical activity and air pollution, but the link between lung function and moving closer to green space remained, even after we took these into account.

“It could also be that getting closer to nature reduces stress, which can improve physical health, or it might have a positive effect on children’s microbiome – the community of different bacteria that live in our bodies.

“We found that living in greener neighbourhoods as children grow up is more important for their breathing than living in a green area when they were born. This may be because babies spend much less time outdoors than children.”

He added: “To reduce health inequalities, we need to make our cities greener, especially in areas where there is little or no green space.”

