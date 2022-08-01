Number of Covid-19 hospital patients in England down a quarter since latest peak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of Covid-19 hospital patients in England down a quarter since latest peak

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 5:02 pm
This was the first week-on-week fall in infections since late May (Alamy/PA)
The number of hospital patients in England testing positive for Covid-19 has fallen by more than a quarter in just two weeks, in the latest sign the current wave of infections is receding.

A total of 10,417 people with coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on August 1, according to NHS England.

This is down 26% from a peak of 14,044 on July 18.

Patient numbers had risen steadily during much of June and the first half of July, driven by the spread of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

But levels are now on a downward trend, suggesting the virus is becoming less prevalent across the country.

The fall could help ease pressure on hospital staff, who are already attempting to clear a record backlog of treatment.

Most patients who test positive for Covid-19 are not being treated primarily for the virus, but still need to be kept isolated from others to minimise the spread of infections.

Figures published last week by the Office for National Statistics showed an estimated 2.6 million people in England were likely to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 20, down from 3.1 million in the previous week.

This was the first week-on-week fall in infections since late May.

There have been three Omicron waves of coronavirus so far this year, with the spring wave – driven by BA.2 – sending infections to record levels.

High levels of coronavirus antibodies among the population – either from vaccination or previous infection – have meant the number of people seriously ill or dying from the virus remains low, however.

Hospital numbers throughout all of this year’s waves have remained well below the figures seen during the pre-vaccine waves earlier in the pandemic.

