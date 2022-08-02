Slight fall in number of delayed discharges from hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slight fall in number of delayed discharges from hospital

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 11:54 am Updated: August 2, 2022, 12:54 pm
The average length of delay was 23 days (Peter Byrne/PA)
The average number of hospital beds occupied per day due to delayed discharges in Scotland continued to fall slightly in June, the latest figures show.

Data from Public Health Scotland revealed that 1,678 beds were occupied each day by people who were clinically well enough to leave hospital.

This is a decrease of 2% when compared with May, which saw a daily average of 1,707.

The number of patients who faced delays also saw a small decrease, with 1,671 people falling under this measurement – just 19 fewer than the 1,690 delayed in May.

There were 50,340 days spent in hospital by people whose discharge was delayed – up 36% when compared with June 2021.

Patients delayed in June faced an average wait length of 23 days, which is 10% higher than the previous month.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton warned that the figures show the crisis being faced by social care is “not going away”.

He said: “Every month we see huge numbers of people waiting to return home but can’t as there is no social care package in place and we know the distress, disruption and deterioration that can cause.

“All the while, the SNP/Green Government is wasting its time and energy on an unwanted referendum instead of focusing on the things that really matter.

“They need to take action on this now. Waiting for SNP ministers to take over care services and impose their own vision is not an option.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesperson Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Being stuck in hospital because there is no place available in a care home is soul-destroying for patients.

“But it also has a knock-on effect across the health service, creating a shortage of hospital beds, which adds to the horrendous delays we see in A&E.

“Sadly, I fear that the SNP’s plans to centralise social care will do nothing to smooth the flow of patients out of hospitals.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Being at home, or in a community setting, is in the best interests of anyone who no longer has any clinical need to be in hospital.

“The Scottish Government works with health and social care partnerships to reduce delays in people leaving hospital and to ensure that people are cared for in the right setting and hospital beds are there for those who need them.

“Along with significant additional funding to support social care, including £62 million to enhance Care at Home capacity and £48 million to increase hourly pay, £40 million to provide interim care arrangements, and £20 million to enhance multi-disciplinary teams, we have improved discharge planning arrangements.

“We have taken steps to rapidly scale up Hospital at Home services to reduce acute admissions and support timely discharge. A further £3.6 million funding has been made available in the 2022/23 budget to support the further development of Hospital at Home across Scotland.

“We have recruited more than 1,000 additional healthcare support staff since last October with many working in community and social care. Ministers continue to meet regularly with the partnerships facing the most significant challenges to discuss progress and challenges.”

