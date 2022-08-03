Audit finds variation in children’s allergy services across the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Audit finds variation in children’s allergy services across the UK

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 9:54 am
A new study showed a ‘significant expansion’ in the number of services providing allergy care for youngsters across the UK (PA)
A new study showed a ‘significant expansion’ in the number of services providing allergy care for youngsters across the UK (PA)

More must be done to standardise care for children with allergies around the UK, a new study suggests.

Researchers said there needs to be a “national standard” of care to ensure “consistent and safe service provision”.

It comes after a new study showed a “significant expansion” in the number of services providing allergy care for youngsters across the UK.

The National Survey of United Kingdom Paediatric Allergy Services found that there has been a four-fold increase in the number of allergy clinics in the UK over the last 15 years.

And the number of appointments available has increased seven-fold since 2006, they added.

But the survey, published in the journal Clinical and Experimental Allergy, concludes that most allergy clinics for children are relatively small and they vary in the services that they provide.

The researchers also raised concern over staffing provision, highlighting that 8% of children’s allergy services do not have access to a paediatric dietician – which they say is an “essential” role in the clinics.

Nearly half of services reported that children are referred to a dietician from allergy clinic, meaning a separate appointment, as well as a delay in support and advice for children with food allergies, they said, suggesting that a “one-stop shop” would provide a better service.

Meanwhile, the study suggests that only a few hundred children are being given access to “allergen immunotherapy” when thousands would benefit from the treatment, which involves exposing people to larger and larger amounts of allergen in an attempt to change the immune system’s response to it.

The authors said they noticed variation in “all aspects of paediatric allergy service provision”.

“Our findings emphasise the need for national standards, local networks and simulation training to ensure consistent and safe service provision,” the authors wrote.

They concluded: “There has been a welcome increase in paediatric allergy service provision, but much of this is provided in small services. Increased clinical case exposure brings with it increased clinical experience. The need for quality standards for paediatric allergy services is recognized.

“Quality standards already exist for other paediatric subspecialties, such as gastroenterology, and the production of similar standards and accreditation for paediatric allergy will ensure that children with allergic diseases receive high-quality and consistent care, regardless of their geographical location.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal