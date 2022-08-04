One in 20 people not looking for paid work ‘have long Covid’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in 20 people not looking for paid work ‘have long Covid’

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 11:04 am
Technicians scan test tubes containing live samples of Covid-19 at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Technicians scan test tubes containing live samples of Covid-19 at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

One in 20 people in the UK who are not in work and not looking for paid work are suffering from long Covid, new figures suggest.

The proportion is higher than those who are unemployed, where the level is around one in 29, and those in employment, at one in 30.

People of working age but who are not looking for paid work are classed as being economically inactive, along with other groups such as students and those who are retired.

It is the first time estimates of long Covid by employment status have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figures are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to July 2.

They suggest the proportion of people not in work and not looking for work who are experiencing symptoms of long Covid has more than doubled over the past year, from 2.4% in August 2021 to 5.0% in July 2022.

Among retired people the proportion has jumped from 1.3% to 2.9% in the same period.

By contrast the rate for people in employment has risen more slowly, from 2.0% to 3.3%, as has the rate for people who are unemployed, from 1.9% to 3.5%.

The ONS said the increase in the prevalence of self-reported long Covid among retired people and those not in and not looking for paid work “may be driven by people already in these groups developing long Covid symptoms, or people with long Covid moving into these groups from other employment status categories”.

Further analysis of trends in long Covid by employment status will be published in the future, the ONS added.

There is no standard measure for long Covid, with the ONS using a definition based on symptoms that have persisted for more than four weeks after a first suspected coronavirus infection, where the symptoms could not be explained by something else.

(PA Graphics)

The total number of people in the UK suffering from long Covid is estimated to have fallen slightly, from just under two million at the start of June this year to just under 1.8 million at the beginning of July.

Some 761,000 people with self-reported long Covid first had – or suspected they had – Covid-19 at least a year ago, while 380,000 said they first had the virus at least two years ago.

Long Covid is estimated to be adversely affecting the day-to-day activities of 1.3 million people – nearly three-quarters of those self-reported long Covid – with 369,000 saying their ability to undertake day-to-day activities has been “limited a lot”.

Fatigue continues to be the most common symptom (experienced by 54% of those with self-reported long Covid), followed by shortness of breath (31%), loss of smell (23%) and muscle ache (22%).

