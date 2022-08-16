Government ‘confident’ people will get ‘bivalent’ jab in booster programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Government ‘confident’ people will get ‘bivalent’ jab in booster programme

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 9:40 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 10:52 am
Ministers have said they are confident that the new bivalent vaccine will be available for the autumn booster jab (PA)
Ministers have said they are confident that the new bivalent vaccine will be available for the autumn booster jab (PA)

The Government has said that it is “confident” that people will be able to get a new bivalent Covid-19 jab as part of the autumn booster programme.

The UK became the first country in the world to approve Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant, but it was reported that the country does not have enough doses to offer the new jab to all people eligible for the booster.

However, ministers confirmed that the 26 million people eligible for an autumn booster will have access to one of the next-generation jabs.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup told Good Morning Britain: “Obviously we’re getting stocks in other new vaccines … and we’re getting further stocks as we go through the next few weeks, but there are other vaccines coming online as well.

“So we are quite confident that we’ll be able to deliver the programme with a bivalent vaccine throughout the next few weeks.”

She later tweeted: “We will have enough supply to offer everybody eligible new vaccines targeted at the Omicron variant.”

But officials would not confirm stock levels due to the commercial sensitivity of contracts.

But Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said people eligible for a Covid-19 booster jab should not worry about what type of vaccine they will receive.

“The key point is that people need to get vaccinated rather than worrying too much about the type of vaccine that they’re receiving,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“These are all very good vaccines, which have proven efficacy against severe disease – that’s hospitalisation and death.

“The whole basis of the programme is to target those vulnerable people for a booster to keep their immunity topped up for protection against severe disease.

“So the message really is get vaccinated with your booster and don’t worry too much about the type of vaccine that you’re getting.

“But for simplicity’s sake, we’ll be trying to use one vaccine and we believe that this bivalent vaccine is potentially a very good vaccine and so we’ll be using that in the first instance.”

He said those eligible for the autumn booster programme “would not get second-rate vaccines”, adding: “They’re all very good vaccines.

“Both the Pfizer and Moderna original strain vaccines are available.

“There may well be other vaccines in the pipeline – Pfizer I believe are developing a bivalent vaccine which we’ll look at very carefully on JCVI if it’s approved.

“And of course, the Government may order, or may have ordered, some more bivalent Moderna vaccines so that there’s going to be a suite of vaccines which are available to use.”

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.

People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.

The UK became the first nation to authorise the vaccine when the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved it on Monday.

