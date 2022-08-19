Health Secretary Steve Barclay considers overseas hiring spree for care homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Health Secretary Steve Barclay considers overseas hiring spree for care homes

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 1:03 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 6:40 am
2BGG6R7 Staff assist a man using a zimmer frame at a residential care home in Redcar, UK. 2/2/2018. Photograph: Stuart Bolton.
2BGG6R7 Staff assist a man using a zimmer frame at a residential care home in Redcar, UK. 2/2/2018. Photograph: Stuart Bolton.

New plans are being considered to recruit foreign workers for the UK’s care homes amid concerns about staff shortages this winter.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Our new international recruitment taskforce is considering innovative ways to boost staffing numbers within health and adult social care.

“As part of this, we will work with the sector and recruitment experts to examine how to recruit staff from overseas more effectively into adult social care.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay wants the overseas recruitment spree to include sending NHS managers to countries such as India and the Philippines to hire thousands of nurses, The Times reported.

The paper added Mr Barclay is also looking to make it easier for regulators to check international qualifications so that staff can begin working more quickly.

It comes, however, just two weeks after concerns were expressed over NHS staffing in England when an analysis of workforce figures found the health service may be becoming over-reliant on recruits from abroad.

Figures from NHS Digital showed the share of healthcare staff recruited from overseas almost doubled between 2014 and 2021, according to BBC analysis on August 5.

Steve Barclay, arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street
Steve Barclay wants to recruit nurses from countries including India and the Philippines to help the sector (James Manning/PA)

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, at the time called for “urgent action” from the Government to tackle “chronic staff shortages in the longer term”.

He said: “International recruits have always been an important component of the NHS workforce. We recognise and highly value the contribution our overseas staff make to our teams and the care we provide to our patients.

“International recruitment should be seen as one part of a multistrand approach to workforce planning and the Government’s Code of Practice for international recruitment helps employers ensure they are adhering to ethical recruitment practices.

“While there is also a focus on growing and retaining the domestic workforce, we can’t escape the fact that there are 105,000 vacancies in the NHS and 165,000 vacancies in social care. We are in need of urgent action and the new prime minister must commit to publishing a fully costed and funded workforce plan to tackle chronic staff shortages in the longer term.”

That call was echoed by Dr Kitty Mohan, chair of the international committee at the British Medical Society, who said the service does “not have enough” staff.

“The simple fact is that we do not have enough doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff to meet the growing and increasingly complex healthcare needs of our population,” Dr Mohan said earlier in the month.

“We are calling for the Government and NHS England to publish a long-term workforce strategy as soon as possible,” she added.

