Patients to be asked to minimise use of A&E units over winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Patients to be asked to minimise use of A&E units over winter

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 12:59 am Updated: August 20, 2022, 12:11 pm
The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to ‘minimise’ pressure on A&E for the winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to ‘minimise’ pressure on A&E for the winter (Peter Byrne/PA)

The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to help “minimise” pressure on A&E departments over the winter.

In a letter to health chiefs, NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said winter planning has begun earlier than usual, “recognising pressure on the NHS is likely to be substantial, particularly in urgent and emergency care”.

Information attached to the letter asks hospitals to “implement your winter communications strategy to support the public to minimise pressures on urgent and emergency services”.

The Daily Telegraph reports a renewed “help us help you” campaign to be launched later this year is expected to urge the public to be sparing in its use of 999 and A&E services, using them only for emergencies.

Amanda Pritchard
NHS chief Amanda Pritchard said winter planning has begun earlier than usual (PA)

Last year, the NHS used TV adverts, social media posts and billboards to promote the use of the 111 online service for urgent issues which are not life-threatening instead of going to A&E.

It comes as the NHS faces a troubling backlog, with the number of people who have waited two years or more to receive treatment at around 6,700 in June after the Covid-19 pandemic caused waiting lists to mount.

Meanwhile, the NHS Confederation – a membership body for organisations which commission and provide national health services – sent a letter to ministers on Friday warning that surging costs mean people will have to choose between skipping meals to heat their homes or living in cold and damp conditions this winter.

Health leaders said they are concerned that widespread fuel poverty will increase the high number of annual deaths associated with cold homes – estimated at 10,000 – and add pressure to an already overwhelmed health service.

The letter from NHS England’s chief executive also said the NHS is working to reduce pressure by other means.

One goal is to increase the number of NHS 111 call handlers to 4,800 and the number of NHS 999 call handlers to 2,500.

It also said the NHS aims to increase capacity by the equivalent of at least 7,000 beds.

An NHS spokesperson said: “As is the case every winter, the NHS will encourage people to use NHS 111 for urgent medical help and as ever, and people who need A&E or 999 should use those services – we will deliver the usual Help Us Help You campaign later in the year to support people to access this care.

“The NHS has already announced plans to significantly increase hospital capacity and resilience ahead of winter, in addition to a new contract with St John Ambulance to provide extra support.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Twelve years of Conservative mismanagement has left the NHS no longer able to provide care to all who need it, when they need it. This is a terrifying indictment of Tory Britain.

“The Government should be taking pressure off emergency services by recruiting more care workers, GPs and mental health specialists who prevent patients reaching that stage, and providing the NHS with the staff it needs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

A nurse wearing an NHS hi-tech goggle which is being used on home visits (NHS England/PA)
New smart glasses to help nurses maximise time with patients on home visits
Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother seeks meeting with Health Secretary to discuss system
A new booster jab will be offered to everyone in the UK aged 50 and over from next month (Danny Lawson/PA)
UK Covid-19 infections at lowest level for two months
After years of 'hiding away' from bullies, Shannon finally embraced herself
After years of bullying, Sutherland woman learned to embrace her facial birthmark
0
Jacqueline Jossa will open up about her experience with painful periods in a new ITVBe documentary series (Ian West/PA)
Jacqueline Jossa and Nicola Adams to share personal health stories in new series
Group workout at Aberdeen Sports Village
Local fitness provider freezes gym membership prices in Aberdeen
NHS bosses have called on the Government to take action over energy prices (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS bosses make rare appeal to ministers as UK faces ‘public health emergency’
People with mild Covid are likely to be infectious for an average of five days, a new study estimates (PA)
People with mild Covid are likely to be infectious for five days, study suggests
Health sector leaders warn the UK faces a ‘humanitarian crisis’ of worsening health outcomes unless the Government does more to help with rising energy costs (Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Humanitarian crisis’ in UK if action not taken on energy bills, say NHS bosses
Authorities have asked for excess deaths figures to be examined after it was reported lockdown’s effects may be killing more people than Covid-19 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Excess death figures to be examined amid concerns about lockdown effects

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
The head of the NHS has told hospitals to prepare public health campaigns to ‘minimise’ pressure on A&E for the winter (Peter Byrne/PA)
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0