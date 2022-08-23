Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 8:26 am
Doctors have expressed their anger and disappointment in a survey by the British Medical Association Cymru Wales (Hannah McKay/PA)
Doctors have expressed their anger and disappointment in a survey by the British Medical Association Cymru Wales (Hannah McKay/PA)

Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.

More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.

Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.

Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength of feeling within the profession.

Over half of those – more than 700 doctors – said the latest pay decision meant they were more likely to leave the health service.

There were stark warnings from respondents that the NHS is “close to collapse”, with many saying they feel exhausted and burnt out, the trade union revealed.

They also said it was impossible to provide excellent care due to lack of staff, and many raised concerns about patient safety.

BMA Cymru Wales Chair Dr Iona Collins said doctors are at risk of leaving the profession over the pay deal. (Matthew Horwood/BMA Cymru)
BMA Cymru Wales chair Dr Iona Collins said doctors are at risk of leaving the profession over the pay deal (Matthew Horwood/BMA Cymru)

One member called the situation “terrifying”, the BMA said.

Dr Iona Collins, the BMA’s Welsh council chair, said doctors’ working conditions and pay “keep challenging their decision to remain employed by the NHS”.

“Doctors’ take-home pay has reduced over several years, making the NHS an increasingly unattractive employer,” she said.

“It’s not difficult to understand why so many senior doctors are retiring early and younger doctors are moving abroad or finding alternative careers.

“This situation has got so bad that last year 52% of NHS consultant physician posts in England and Wales remained vacant.”

Ms Collins said doctors are also facing complex pension tax bills which result in some essentially working for free, leading to doctors being unable to increase their usual working hours, meaning there is less chance in reducing waiting lists.

“We are running out of time,” she added.

“Crisis after crisis in our NHS is making headline news, with the two root causes relating to medical staffing and medical resources.

“Covid has accelerated a problem which has been evolving for years and there is no point having Covid recovery plans when there is not enough medical staff to deliver the existing services, let alone trying to increase the services available.”

Health minister Eluned Morgan said she was acting on the recommendation of the NHS Pay Review Body and that it would be on top of the real living wage top-up which came into effect in April.

For the lowest-paid staff, in bands one to four, it equates to, on average, a 7.5% pay rise, which still falls well below inflation, which is expected to hit 11% by the autumn and continue to soar into next year.

BMA Cymru Wales said it will meet Ms Morgan next month to discuss the immediate need for action.

Other unions representing workers in the health sector have reacted angrily and threatened strike action, with the Royal College of Nursing Wales (RCN Cymru) moving directly to ballot for industrial action.

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: “In announcing our pay award for the NHS workforce in Wales, we made clear that without additional funding from the UK Government, there are limits to how far we can go to address these concerns in Wales.

“We continue to press the UK Government to provide additional funding necessary for fair pay rises for public-sector workers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Stethoscope on laptop keyboard in doctor surgery with blood pressure monitor; Shutterstock ID 1048634201; purchase_order: P&J H&W; job: Aberdeen GPs
Sexual health doctor suspended after accessing north-east man's file - then posting the info…
Concern raised after a new poll shows a lack of awareness of leukaemia symptoms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows
Students heading off to university have been urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccines ahead of Freshers’ Week (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned
Women with certain types of breast cancer may benefit from a radiotherapy “boost” to help keep the disease at bay, a new study suggests (Aleksei Gorodenkov/Alamy/PA)
Extra radiotherapy ‘boost’ could keep some breast cancers at bay – study
Robot dog at the Suttie Centre in Aberdeen
NHS Grampian could use robot caterers and cleaners to help staff
0
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Insch hospital celebrates centenary Picture shows; Isobel Moir and Jane Reid . Insch . Supplied by Graphics Date; 21/08/2022
Insch nurse looks back on career in hospital she holds 'dear to her heart'
0
Deaths involving Covid-19 registered in England and Wales have fallen for the second week in a row (Yui Mok/PA)
Covid-19 death registrations fall for second week in a row
A doctor holds a vial with monkeypox virus (Alamy/PA)
Trial launched to find treatment for monkeypox
donald macaskill
Scottish Care chief warns care home residents face traumatic moves if units forced to…
0
What is xeroderma pigmentosum, what do patients need to do, and how can a north-east charity help?
Xeroderma pigmentosum: How north-east charity is helping people with 'ultra-rare' condition
1

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0