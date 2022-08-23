Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 12:06 am
Concern raised after a new poll shows a lack of awareness of leukaemia symptoms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Concern raised after a new poll shows a lack of awareness of leukaemia symptoms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Leading charities have raised concerns over the population’s “non-existent” awareness of leukaemia symptoms after a new poll revealed only 1% of people know the four main symptoms.

The main signs of the cancer of the white blood cells are fatigue, bruising, unusual bleeding and repeated infections.

But a new poll for the charities Leukaemia UK and Leukaemia Care found that just one in 100 people were able to identify all four of the main symptoms.

Some 42% could not recognise a single symptom.

The survey of 2,000 British adults found that just 11% of respondents from across the UK recognised that repeated infections are a sign of leukaemia; only 29% said unusual bruising is a symptom and only 12% said unusual bleeding is a symptom. Two-thirds (66%) did not know fatigue is a symptom.

The charities have launched a new campaign to raise awareness of symptoms ahead of Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

As well as the main symptoms of the disease, the campaign also points out some of the lesser-known symptoms including fever or night sweats, bone or joint pain and swollen lymph nodes.

They urged anyone concerned about symptoms to contact their GP.

Fiona Hazell, chief executive of Leukaemia UK, said: “It’s extremely worrying that less than 1% of Brits are able to identify the most common symptoms of leukaemia, when 28 people are diagnosed each day in the UK.

“People underestimate their risk by thinking that leukaemia is a childhood disease.

“In reality, both incidence and mortality rates rise sharply after the age of 55.

“Raising awareness in this age group is critical in order to treat it early and effectively, and ultimately to improve survival rates overall.”

Zack Pemberton-Whiteley, chief executive of Leukaemia Care, added: “The recent findings are extremely worrying. Early diagnosis of leukaemia can improve survival.

“With over 10,000 people being diagnosed every year with leukaemia, this shows just how important it is to continue to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms and how much work needs to be done.

“It’s crucial that if you think you have fatigue, bruising or bleeding or repeated infections that you contact your GP and ask for a blood test.”

Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with leukaemia every year in the UK, and around 5,000 people die from the disease each year.

It comes as a separate poll found that only half of over 55s are aware that drinking alcohol is linked to a higher risk of cancer.

But younger adults appear to be more tuned into the risks, with 67% being aware of the link, according to a World Cancer Research Fund survey of 2,000 adults from around the UK.

The charity has released some tips to help people reduce their alcohol intake including opting for the smallest serving; alternating alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic ones or diluting drinks to help them last longer.

Rachael Gormley, chief executive of World Cancer Research Fund, said: “These new findings are really striking and go to show we still have a way to go before people are fully aware of the causes of cancer, and the steps we can all take to prevent it. As we all enjoy the summer season, why not give our tips for cutting back on alcohol a try?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Students heading off to university have been urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccines ahead of Freshers’ Week (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned
Women with certain types of breast cancer may benefit from a radiotherapy “boost” to help keep the disease at bay, a new study suggests (Aleksei Gorodenkov/Alamy/PA)
Extra radiotherapy ‘boost’ could keep some breast cancers at bay – study
Robot dog at the Suttie Centre in Aberdeen
NHS Grampian could use robot caterers and cleaners to help staff
0
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Insch hospital celebrates centenary Picture shows; Isobel Moir and Jane Reid . Insch . Supplied by Graphics Date; 21/08/2022
Insch nurse looks back on career in hospital she holds 'dear to her heart'
0
Deaths involving Covid-19 registered in England and Wales have fallen for the second week in a row (Yui Mok/PA)
Covid-19 death registrations fall for second week in a row
A doctor holds a vial with monkeypox virus (Alamy/PA)
Trial launched to find treatment for monkeypox
donald macaskill
Scottish Care chief warns care home residents face traumatic moves if units forced to…
0
What is xeroderma pigmentosum, what do patients need to do, and how can a north-east charity help?
Xeroderma pigmentosum: How north-east charity is helping people with 'ultra-rare' condition
1
AIDS and HIV cast a blight over the north-east in the 1980s and 1990s.
How the 1980s Aids crisis left its mark on Aberdeen
0
The beach in Bournemouth on July 19 2022, the hottest day ever recorded in the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
Deaths during July heatwave higher on average than rest of month

More from Press and Journal

Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
The A82 was closed for seven hours on the day of the crash. Picture: Jasperimage
Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash
0