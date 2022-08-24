Covid-19 testing for people without symptoms to be ‘paused’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid-19 testing for people without symptoms to be ‘paused’

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 7:14 pm
Asymptomatic Covid-10 testing in NHS staff is to be paused (Danny Lawson/PA)
Asymptomatic Covid-10 testing in NHS staff is to be paused (Danny Lawson/PA)

Covid-19 testing among NHS and care home staff with no symptoms in England is to be “paused” at the end of August, officials have announced.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the decision to stop all “asymptomatic testing” comes as cases of the virus continue to fall.

But the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said nurses “must continue to have access to free testing and high-quality personal protective equipment”.

Routine asymptomatic testing for the general population stopped earlier this year and tests were no longer free to access for the general public.

But health and social care leaders called for testing among NHS and care staff to continue amid high case numbers.

Testing for staff and patients without symptoms continued in NHS, social care and some prison settings.

The department said that it made the decision to pause routine testing for most people without symptoms from August 31, but it will resume the programme “should it be needed”.

Asymptomatic testing will remain in place for people being admitted hospices and for those going into care homes and for immunocompromised patients who are being admitted to hospital, it said.

Testing for people with symptoms will continue in some NHS, social care and prison system settings.

This will include NHS staff with symptoms; patients who need a diagnosis so they can access Covid-19 treatments; care home and hospice staff; social care staff; hospice and care home residents; prison staff and detainees and staff and service users of certain domestic abuse refuges and homelessness services.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Thanks to the success of our world-leading vaccination roll-out, we are able to continue living with Covid and, from 31 August, we will pause routine asymptomatic testing in most high-risk settings.

“This reflects the fact case rates have fallen and the risk of transmission has reduced, though we will continue to closely monitor the situation and work with sectors to resume testing should it be needed.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said that asymptomatic testing in high risk settings would resume 'should it be needed' (PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said that asymptomatic testing in high risk settings would resume ‘should it be needed’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Those being admitted into care homes will continue to be tested.

“Our upcoming autumn booster programme will offer jabs to protect those at greatest risk from severe Covid, and I urge everyone who is eligible to take up the offer.”

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Covid case rates and hospitalisations are on the decline, demonstrating the positive impact of the vaccines, which remain our best form of defence. The data from our surveillance shows prevalence is low and decreasing, and we will continue to monitor this data closely.

“If you are invited to receive a booster jab in the autumn, or if you have not yet had a Covid vaccine, please do take up the offer to protect yourself and those around you.”

Patricia Marquis, director for England at the RCN, said: “Nursing staff are only too aware of the terrible toll the failure to test can have on some of their most vulnerable patients.

“Cases of Covid-19 may well be falling but this virus has still not gone away, and it is vital that there is continued vigilance to ensure patients and nursing staff are not put at risk.

“Nursing staff must continue to have access to free testing and high-quality personal protective equipment.

“Risk assessments, in line with health and safety legislation, should be undertaken by all healthcare staff.

“We have all come a long way and must not risk any backwards step when health services are already under enormous pressure.”

Helen Wildbore, director of the Relatives and Residents Association, said: “This policy has been rushed through with no consultation and without sharing the data on whether asymptomatic testing is helping to keep people in care safe.”

Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison, said: “Clearing treatment backlogs and dealing with all the other NHS pressures relies on limiting the spread of coronavirus infection in health settings as much as possible.

“NHS staff were already alarmed that last month’s withdrawal of Covid pay and leave measures could be a backward step. Dispensing with testing requirements will make them even more worried about safety and the resilience of services.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Graham Matthews, Morris Tait and Insch GP Dr Paul Davies unveiling their plans at the hospital. Picture by Kami Thomson
'Exciting' plans unveiled for future of Insch hospital
0
Shopping basket with foods on receipt. Grocery expenses budget, inflation and consumerism concept. 3d illustration; Shutterstock ID 2144658119; purchase_order: ; job:
Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0
Two Syrian refugees who wanted their seriously-ill daughter to continue receiving life-support treatment have lost a High Court fight (Alex Segre/Alamy/PA)
Syrian refugees lose High Court treatment fight over sick daughter
Octogenarians should walk for at least 10 minutes a day, according to a new study (PA)
Over-85s ‘should walk 10 minutes a day to prolong life’
Stethoscope on laptop keyboard in doctor surgery with blood pressure monitor; Shutterstock ID 1048634201; purchase_order: P&J H&W; job: Aberdeen GPs
Sexual health doctor suspended after accessing north-east man's file - then posting the info…
Concern raised after a new poll shows a lack of awareness of leukaemia symptoms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows
Students heading off to university have been urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccines ahead of Freshers’ Week (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned
Women with certain types of breast cancer may benefit from a radiotherapy “boost” to help keep the disease at bay, a new study suggests (Aleksei Gorodenkov/Alamy/PA)
Extra radiotherapy ‘boost’ could keep some breast cancers at bay – study
Robot dog at the Suttie Centre in Aberdeen
NHS Grampian could use robot caterers and cleaners to help staff
0
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Insch hospital celebrates centenary Picture shows; Isobel Moir and Jane Reid . Insch . Supplied by Graphics Date; 21/08/2022
Insch nurse looks back on career in hospital she holds 'dear to her heart'
0

More from Press and Journal

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?