Syrian refugees lose High Court treatment fight over sick daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Syrian refugees lose High Court treatment fight over sick daughter

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 4:56 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 5:03 pm
Two Syrian refugees who wanted their seriously-ill daughter to continue receiving life-support treatment have lost a High Court fight (Alex Segre/Alamy/PA)
Two Syrian refugees who wanted their seriously-ill daughter to continue receiving life-support treatment have lost a High Court fight (Alex Segre/Alamy/PA)

Two Syrian refugees who wanted their seriously-ill daughter to continue receiving life-support treatment have lost a High Court fight.

Specialists told Mr Justice Hayden the six-year-old is dying from a rare and incurable neurological condition.

They said she should be moved to a palliative care regime.

Her parents, who left Syria eight years ago and claimed political asylum in Britain, disagreed and wanted her to receive “long-term ventilation”.

They wanted to care for her at home with a portable ventilator.

The judge on Wednesday ruled against the couple and concluded that life-support treatment should end.

He said the “brutal unfairness” of what happened to the youngster was a “painful event to consider”.

But he said evidence showed she was “beyond medical help” and the time had come for her parents to “engage” with a palliative care plan.

A stethoscope in a practice room (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Specialists are advocating palliative care (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Mr Justice Hayden finished hearing evidence at a trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London earlier this week.

The girl is in the care of the Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Trust bosses asked Mr Justice Hayden to decide what moves were in the girl’s best interests.

He said the girl cannot be identified publicly, with her parents against her being named in the media.

Mr Justice Hayden was told the girl was born in Lebanon after her parents left Syria.

She fell ill about four years ago after arriving in England.

“The brutal unfairness of what has happened to (the girl) following everything else that this family have experienced is painful even to bear,” said Mr Justice Hayden in his ruling.

“Nobody can imagine how they feel.”

But he added: “There is no prospect that home ventilation can achieve any medical benefit for (her).”

No treatment could “make her better”, he said.

“She is, in truth, beyond medical help,” he added.

“But she is not beyond physical burden.

“The time has now come for the parents to engage with a palliative care plan.”

A barrister who led the trust’s legal team gave Mr Justice Hayden details of the girl’s condition and said it was irreversible and progressive.

Nageena Khalique QC said the girl could no longer walk, sit or stand and had spent two-thirds of 2022 on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

“This is a very cruel condition,” Miss Khalique told the judge.

“We have now come to a stage where the trust no longer thinks that it is in (the girl’s) best interests to continue giving her invasive ventilatory support.

“There is no cure.”

Barrister Ian Brownhill, who led the parents’ legal team, said the couple accepted their daughter would not recover but did not agree a “ceiling of care” should be imposed.

Mr Justice Hayden was told the girl had spells when she was not on a ventilator.

During those “respite” periods, she was constantly supplied with oxygen to help her breathe.

The girl’s parents are Muslim and they raised cultural and religious objections to doctors’ proposals.

Her father told the judge he understood the doctors’ point of view.

But he said his daughter would be “happier” at home on long-term ventilation.

He said not providing home ventilation would be failing to help and “a sin”.

The girl’s parents left Syria in 2014 and lived in Lebanon before claiming political asylum in Britain, the judge was told.

The youngster’s father told him: “We have suffered our entire life since we were born – in Syria, in Lebanon.

“Here, we have received a lot of help.”

The man said he would “never return” to Syria because of the “regime”.

The girl’s mother told the judge the youngster had a “smile on her face” when at home and added: “I am asking you for your mercy.”

Mr Justice Hayden described the couple as “incredibly brave and resilient”.

He said the girl was lucky to have them as parents.

“It is tragic what has happened,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Graham Matthews, Morris Tait and Insch GP Dr Paul Davies unveiling their plans at the hospital. Picture by Kami Thomson
'Exciting' plans unveiled for future of Insch hospital
0
Shopping basket with foods on receipt. Grocery expenses budget, inflation and consumerism concept. 3d illustration; Shutterstock ID 2144658119; purchase_order: ; job:
Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0
Asymptomatic Covid-10 testing in NHS staff is to be paused (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 testing for people without symptoms to be ‘paused’
Octogenarians should walk for at least 10 minutes a day, according to a new study (PA)
Over-85s ‘should walk 10 minutes a day to prolong life’
Stethoscope on laptop keyboard in doctor surgery with blood pressure monitor; Shutterstock ID 1048634201; purchase_order: P&J H&W; job: Aberdeen GPs
Sexual health doctor suspended after accessing north-east man's file - then posting the info…
Concern raised after a new poll shows a lack of awareness of leukaemia symptoms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows
Students heading off to university have been urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccines ahead of Freshers’ Week (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned
Women with certain types of breast cancer may benefit from a radiotherapy “boost” to help keep the disease at bay, a new study suggests (Aleksei Gorodenkov/Alamy/PA)
Extra radiotherapy ‘boost’ could keep some breast cancers at bay – study
Robot dog at the Suttie Centre in Aberdeen
NHS Grampian could use robot caterers and cleaners to help staff
0
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Insch hospital celebrates centenary Picture shows; Isobel Moir and Jane Reid . Insch . Supplied by Graphics Date; 21/08/2022
Insch nurse looks back on career in hospital she holds 'dear to her heart'
0

More from Press and Journal

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?