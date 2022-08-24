Homeless people ‘missing out on care due to lack of specialist accommodation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Homeless people ‘missing out on care due to lack of specialist accommodation’

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 12:04 am
Homeless people sleeping in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Homeless people sleeping in London (Nick Ansell/PA)

Homeless people are missing out on vital, life-changing care because specialist accommodation is “sadly lacking”, a charity has warned.

Significant levels of care needs within homelessness services, and among people living on the streets, are not being met, St Mungo’s said.

It has published a review into the gaps and solutions in providing social care to homeless people, carried out with Dr Caroline Shulman, co-clinical lead of the Homeless Health Programme at the Healthy London Partnership.

It found that one of the main barriers to accessing appropriate, timely care is a “very limited” supply of specialist care homes which can meet the complex needs of people who are or have been homeless.

Staff at St Mungo’s services have also experienced challenges in securing assessments to identify people’s care needs, with many facing long delays, and some perceive social care teams to be unresponsive or inflexible.

St Mungo’s runs two specialist care homes that are registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and can provide care services.

For the review, support managers at 31 of its non-CQC registered services were surveyed, with responses provided about 1,442 clients.

It found that a significant number of people in these services likely require a degree of care.

Around 5% of the clients were assessed by the staff to have dementia, around three in 10 (29%) had deteriorating health and 12% were experiencing self-neglect or self-care issues.

Six per cent require support with medication administration, 8% have poor mobility and 3% experience frequent falls, the responses indicated.

Overall, around 4% of the clients had a care package in place, receiving visits from home care staff.

But almost a quarter of those receiving care were not having their needs fully met, managers believe, while 5% of clients were not receiving care when staff believed they should be.

St Mungo’s interim chief executive Rebecca Sycamore said: “It is a fact that people who have lived on the streets have significantly higher medical and care needs, and we know that the legacy of poor health resulting from sleeping rough can last a lifetime.

“As a result, specialised accommodation, designed to meet both a person’s housing and care needs, is required but is currently sadly lacking.

“People with lived experience of homelessness should receive parity of provision, and not miss out because of lack of access. Everyone deserves to live with dignity and care.”

One of the people supported by St Mungo’s, whose life has been transformed by being given the appropriate care, is Lee.

He is currently living in a specialist care home in north London that is run by St Mungo’s and registered with the CQC.

Lee, who had been sleeping rough on and off since he was a young teenager, was admitted to hospital in late 2021 after a fall because of tremors in his arms and legs.

He had not been eating or sleeping properly, and without a care package in place had been in hospital repeatedly.

The 55-year-old said: “I ended up in hospital in a bad way. I was really ill. I didn’t realise how sick I was until they told me.

“I slipped into a coma. I was in hospital for two-and-a-half months learning how to walk again, getting the energy to walk.”

Lee was discharged into the care home in February, and since then he has not had to visit hospital.

He said staff helping him manage his medication are a “godsend” and having a good cook means he is “not quite as scrawny now”.

Lee continued: “I’m stable now. I’m not doing drugs so my health has improved. I’m eating and sleeping more regularly.

“It’s a relief to know I’ve got somewhere stable. I’ve got support and help if I need it.”

A government spokeswoman said: “We know many people experiencing rough sleeping have health and care needs and can struggle to get the support they need.

“We are taking action to address this by providing record funding, including £300 million to better join up housing with health and care, and tailored support such as improved access to mental health services and substance misuse treatment.

“Local authorities are responsible for assessing individual’s eligibility for support and, where eligible, determining how best to fund their care through care assessments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Fiona Caie next to a map with arrows going from Aberdeen to London with stem cells in the middle
Aberdeen woman with MS to spend £46,000 for stem cell treatment
0
South Central Ambulance Service has been rated as “inadequate” following an inspection (PA)
Ambulance service rated ‘inadequate’ as report says delay contributed to death
Graham Matthews, Morris Tait and Insch GP Dr Paul Davies unveiling their plans at the hospital. Picture by Kami Thomson
'Exciting' plans unveiled for future of Insch hospital
0
Shopping basket with foods on receipt. Grocery expenses budget, inflation and consumerism concept. 3d illustration; Shutterstock ID 2144658119; purchase_order: ; job:
Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0
Two Syrian refugees who wanted their seriously-ill daughter to continue receiving life-support treatment have lost a High Court fight (Alex Segre/Alamy/PA)
Syrian refugees lose High Court treatment fight over sick daughter
Asymptomatic Covid-10 testing in NHS staff is to be paused (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 testing for people without symptoms to be ‘paused’
Octogenarians should walk for at least 10 minutes a day, according to a new study (PA)
Over-85s ‘should walk 10 minutes a day to prolong life’
Stethoscope on laptop keyboard in doctor surgery with blood pressure monitor; Shutterstock ID 1048634201; purchase_order: P&J H&W; job: Aberdeen GPs
Sexual health doctor suspended after accessing north-east man's file - then posting the info…
Concern raised after a new poll shows a lack of awareness of leukaemia symptoms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows
Students heading off to university have been urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccines ahead of Freshers’ Week (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0