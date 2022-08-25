NHS dentistry on its ‘last legs’ despite data showing surge in treatments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS dentistry on its ‘last legs’ despite data showing surge in treatments

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 11:12 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 4:26 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Despite a surge in the number of dental treatments carried out across England, sector leaders have warned that NHS dentistry is on its “last legs”.

New figures from NHS Digital show that 26.4 million courses of treatment were delivered by NHS dentists between April 2021 and March 22, more than double the 12 million reported in the previous 12 months – which were heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Practices were instructed to close and cease all routine dental care from March 25 to June 8, with dentists and dental surgeons forced to stick to strict infection control rules due to Covid-19.

But the latest figures show that the dental sector has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels of activity, sitting at around two-thirds (69%) of the 38.4 million courses of treatment provided in 2019-20.

NHS Digital also said that 16.4 million adults in England were seen for NHS dental treatment in the 24 months up to June 2022, a 9.5% drop compared to the 18.1 million seen in 24 months up to June 2021.

It was also 25% lower than the 22 million adults seen in the 24 months up to June 2019.

Some 5.6 million children were seen in the 12 months up to June 2022, a 42% increase to the 12 months up to June 2021 when 3.9 million were seen, but 20% lower than the seven million in the 12 months to June 2019, it added.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said the figures, published on Thursday, showed NHS dentistry was on its “last legs” and underlined the need for radical and urgent change.

Its chair Eddie Crouch said: “What we’re seeing isn’t a recovery, but a service on its last legs.

“The Government will be fooling itself and millions of patients if it attempts to put a gloss on these figures.

“NHS dentistry is lightyears away from where it needs to be.

“Unless ministers step up and deliver much needed reform and decent funding, this will remain the new normal.”

The BDA said that more than a year’s worth of NHS dental appointments had been lost since lockdown, which has created a backlog that will take years to clear.

Patients are now presenting with higher levels of need, having stored up problems as a result of ongoing access problems, it added.

The BDA said that while both Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak had pledged urgent reform of NHS dentistry, it had seen no indication that the Treasury will be mandated to provide the cash needed to rebuild and reform of services.

The association estimates it will take an extra £880 million a year to restore resources to 2010 levels.

It added that changes to the NHS dentistry contract announced last month had no new funding attached and will do nothing to “meaningfully expand access or halt the exodus from the NHS”.

The new data comes after a British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC analysis earlier this month found that across England 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients – 4,933 of 5,416 – rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

And a BDA poll of 2,200 high street dentists in England found that 45% have reduced their NHS commitment since the start of the pandemic.

The Liberal Democrats called on the Government to take action to ensure there are enough NHS dentists in coming years by reforming the current NHS dental contract and committing to long-term workforce planning.

The party’s health and social care spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said: “It is shocking that some patients are now forced to carry out DIY dentistry because they simply cannot afford the hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds for private dental treatment.

“Patients are being failed and this zombie Government is nowhere to be seen.

“The Liberal Democrats are demanding immediate action to ensure people can access the treatment they need, when they need it by recruiting more dentists into the NHS and providing more NHS appointments.”

An NHS spokesman said: “The latest data show dental services are recovering post-pandemic, with over 26 million patient treatments delivered last year – up 120% from the year before, along with 1.7 million more children getting seen by an NHS dentist.

“To further support the ongoing restoration of NHS dentistry, we recently announced the first significant changes to dentistry since 2006, helping practices to improve access for the patients that need dental care the most.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Jennifer Watt has spoken about her seven years of prison nursing at HMP and YOI Grampian, Peterhead. Picture by Darrell Benns
HMP Grampian: What does it take to be a prison nurse?
1
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays
Aboyne Community Hospital
Hospital ward in Aboyne forced to close due to 'staff shortages'
0
The funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight, will take place next month, a family spokesman has said (Family handout/PA)
Archie Battersbee’s funeral to be held next month
Fiona Caie next to a map with arrows going from Aberdeen to London with stem cells in the middle
Aberdeen woman with MS to spend £46,000 for stem cell treatment
0
South Central Ambulance Service has been rated as “inadequate” following an inspection (PA)
Ambulance service rated ‘inadequate’ as report says delay contributed to death
Homeless people sleeping in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Homeless people ‘missing out on care due to lack of specialist accommodation’
Graham Matthews, Morris Tait and Insch GP Dr Paul Davies unveiling their plans at the hospital. Picture by Kami Thomson
'Exciting' plans unveiled for future of Insch hospital
0
Shopping basket with foods on receipt. Grocery expenses budget, inflation and consumerism concept. 3d illustration; Shutterstock ID 2144658119; purchase_order: ; job:
Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0
Two Syrian refugees who wanted their seriously-ill daughter to continue receiving life-support treatment have lost a High Court fight (Alex Segre/Alamy/PA)
Syrian refugees lose High Court treatment fight over sick daughter

More from Press and Journal

Tali, Pets as Therapy dog in training. Image by Jason Hedges.
Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs
0
Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
Sometimes the latest tech trend or security feature doesn't make all that much sense (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
0
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0