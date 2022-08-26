Covid-19 infections continue to fall in all areas of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid-19 infections continue to fall in all areas of UK

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 12:46 pm
Covid-19 infections in the UK are continuing to fall and are now at their lowest level for more than two months, figures show.

A total of 1.4 million people in private households are estimated to have had the coronavirus in the week to August 16, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is a drop of 16% from 1.7 million the previous week.

Infections hit 3.8 million in early July during the spread of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus but have fallen in recent weeks.

Health experts have warned levels are likely to rise again in the autumn and winter, however.

A new booster jab will be offered to everyone in the UK aged 50 and over from next month, as well as those with underlying health conditions, to increase protection ahead of future waves.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 infection survey, said: “Infections continue to head in the right direction across all of the UK and are now at levels similar to those last seen in mid-June.

“Rates remain lowest in school-aged children and we will closely monitor the data to see how the return of schools in September may affect this.”

Total UK infections are now at their lowest level since the week ending June 11, when the BA.4/BA.5 wave of the virus was beginning to grow.

Some 1.2 million people in England were likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to August 16, the equivalent of around one in 45, the ONS said.

This is down from 1.4 million, or one in 40, in the previous survey in early August.

In Wales, infections stood at 65,500 in the latest week, or one in 45 people, compared with 72,600, or one in 40, in the previous survey.

The latest estimate for people testing positive in Scotland is 135,000, or around one in 40, down from 164,100, or one in 30.

In Northern Ireland, infections were estimated to be 26,400, or one in 70 people, down from 36,600, or one in 50.

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is estimated to have decreased in all regions of England.

All age groups in England are estimated to have seen a fall in prevalence of the virus except for people aged 25 to 34, where the trend is described by the ONS as “uncertain”.

Infection rates are highest among the 25-34 age group, with 2.5% likely to test positive for Covid-19 in the most recent week, or around one in 40 people.

Rates are lowest among young children between the age of two and school year six, at 1.3% – the equivalent of one in 75.

