Hip fracture recovery ‘varies between hospitals’ – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hip fracture recovery ‘varies between hospitals’ – study

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 12:05 am
Hospitals able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days (Alamy/PA)
Hospitals able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days (Alamy/PA)

Patients with hip fractures face a postcode lottery of care depending on which hospital they are treated at, a new study suggests.

The proportion of patients who die within 30 days of fracturing their hip varies from 3.7% in some hospitals to 10% in others.

And the average length of hospital stay is just 12 days in some hospitals in England and Wales compared with 42 days in others.

Meanwhile the odds of being readmitted for more care vary from 3.7% to 30%, according to the new study, published in the journal Age and Ageing.

Each year, more than 70,000 older adults are admitted to hospital with a hip fracture in the UK.

Researchers, led by academics from the University of Bristol, decided to examine whether any factors within a hospital could determine outcomes for patients.

They examined all hip fracture cases among English and Welsh residents aged over 60 between April 2016 and March 2019.

The study, funded by the charity Versus Arthritis, assessed the length of time patients spent in hospital; their risk of death 30 days after being admitted to hospital and whether they needed to be readmitted to hospital.

During the time frame, some 178,757 patients were admitted, 6% of these were from Wales.

The average length of stay across all hospitals was 21 days.

Some 7.3% of patients died within 30 days and 15.3% were readmitted in the month after their fracture.

Researchers identified various factors which meant hospitals were more or less likely to have poorer outcomes.

These included:
– Hospitals with more orthopaedic staff saw their patients sent home sooner on average and these trusts were also less likely to see patients readmitted.
– Trusts which manage to get most patients out of bed the day after surgery also had patients with shorter spells in hospital.
– Hospitals which were able to provide surgery to most patients within 36 hours of admission saw a 10% reduced risk in patients dying within 30 days.
– Organisations which discussed patient experience also saw lower death rates.
– Hospitals with busier emergency departments saw a higher rate of patients being readmitted.

The authors wrote: “Hip fractures are a devastating injury, for which health care should be reliable and equitable, across the country.

“We have identified multiple, potentially modifiable, organisational-level factors associated with important clinical outcomes.”

Celia Gregson, professor in clinical epidemiology in the Musculoskeletal Research Unit at the University of Bristol and chief investigator of the study, said: “Patients should be able to expect to receive the same, high-quality care if they break their hip, irrespective of where they live or which hospital they attend.

“The results of our study have shown multiple, important points in the pathway of patient care which hospitals can focus on to streamline and improve the quality of their hip fracture services and patient outcomes.”

Deborah Alsina, chief executive at Versus Arthritis said: “This research highlights the worrying state of care for older people who break their hip.

“The findings show that older people have a high chance of dying in the weeks after breaking a hip, and that whether or not they survive varies enormously between NHS hospitals in England and Wales.

“Hip fractures mainly affect older people, many of whom live with multiple long-term conditions, and quality of care for people with hip fractures is a key indicator of whether we’re getting older people’s care right in general. This research suggests we are not.”

Professor Antony Johansen, clinical lead for the National Hip Fracture Database and an author on the study, added: “It’s vital that hospitals have enough staff – nurses and physiotherapists – so they can help patients get back on their feet quickly after a hip fracture, otherwise patients will lose their independence, and may even lose the will to recover.”

A spokesperson for the NHS in England said: “Hip fracture care in the UK has seen dramatic improvements in recent years, and an older person’s risk of dying has halved since 2007.

“While some variation is to be expected due to multiple and complex factors, we are continually monitoring data to bear down on unwarranted variation and inequalities, as well as supporting the early identification of those most at risk of falls and fracture so they can get help to avoid injury in the first place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Concern over spike in asthma attacks among children as they return to school (PA)
Warning over surge in asthma attacks as schools return
Health officials have recommended poo transplants for some patients with a superbug (David Davies/PA)
Poo transplant to be offered to hundreds with superbug
Drug policy minister Angela Constance has said every penny of the additional funding will ‘make a difference’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angela Constance ‘determined’ every penny will make difference in drugs crisis
Some type of commonly prescribed steroids could lead to changes in the structure of the brain, researchers have claimed (Larisa Bozhikova/Alamy/PA)
Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’ – study
A number of initiatives have launched to try to alleviate pressures on the HRT supply chain (BSIP SA/Alamy/PA)
HRT taskforce concluded as supply improves
More than a quarter of patients in Scotland are not being seen within the 18-week timeframe (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than a quarter of patients not being treated within 18-week target
Health systems urged to be prepared for ‘agile response’ to flu (PA)
Health leaders urged to prepare ‘agile response’ for impending flu season
sleep deprived man gripping pillow in despair next to the 'Health Explainer' logo
Do you have insomnia? Try this Banchory hypnotherapist's checklist for getting to sleep
0
NHS leaders have expressed concern about pressure in the health system (PA)
NHS ‘has never seen this level of demand’ – expert
Carol Hardy with her husband Simon and daughter Holly (The Christie NHS Foundation Trust/PA)
Woman survives cancer against the odds thanks to experimental drug

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0