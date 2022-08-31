Hospital patient faced nine-month social care wait before discharge, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Hospital patient faced nine-month social care wait before discharge, study finds

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 3:50 pm
The trusts said most of the long delays were caused by a lack of domiciliary care (Peter Byrne/PA)
The trusts said most of the long delays were caused by a lack of domiciliary care (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hospital patients who are medically fit to be sent home have been forced to wait at hospital for months on end while provisions are made to get them safely home or to a care home, new figures have suggested.

Data obtained by the HSJ found one patient waited for nine months while arrangements were made with local social care teams.

Labour said it was “absolutely horrifying” that patients fit to be sent home were stuck in hospital beds for so long.

Many hospitals have struggled with what is known as “delayed discharges”.

This occurs when patients, often elderly, are medically fit to be sent home from hospital but before they are sent home, arrangements need to be made by social care teams to make sure they are safe.

This could include a number of support measures such as grab rails, ramps, carer support or potentially arrangements for someone to move into a care home.

Cuts to budgets have meant that social care teams are struggling to get though heaving case files.

Meanwhile, leaving medically-fit patients on wards can lead to problems with “flow” around a hospital – for instance, if a patient comes in as an emergency they may have to wait longer for a bed on a ward.

The HSJ decided to perform a detailed analysis at seven NHS trusts which have historically had trouble with delayed discharges.

Its Freedom of Information requests found that:

– At North Bristol Trust, one patient waited more than nine months to be discharged while another waited around eight months.

– North Cumbria Integrated Care Foundation Trust and Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust each had patients who waited at least six months.

– Royal United Bath reported a case of more than five months while Dorset County Hospital, Mid Cheshire Hospitals and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust each reported cases involving delays of three months or more.

The trusts said most of the long delays were caused by a lack of domiciliary care while other factors included waits for equipment in people’s own homes, HSJ reported.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “It is absolutely horrifying that patients who are fit to leave hospital are then stuck in hospital beds for up to nine months. It’s a shocking waste of the best part of a year of someone’s life.

“This is the cost of the Conservatives’ failure on social care over the past 12 years.

“Labour will recruit more care workers by ensuring full rights at work, decent standards, fair pay and proper training as the first step towards a National Care Service.

“We will ensure care is there for all who need it and free up NHS beds for patients waiting for treatment.”

A Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “The RUH, like other hospitals across the country, is experiencing challenges discharging patients who require further support in the community from social or community care providers.

“To overcome this, we are working closely with partners across Bath and North East Somerset and Wiltshire to take forwards a Home First programme helping patients return home as soon as they are well enough.

“As part of this we have launched a home care agency, United Care Bath and North East Somerset, with the council to help patients get home with the right level of domiciliary care they need.”

A spokesperson for NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board said: “Stays of several hundred days are rare and usually involve very complex cases with individuals who require significant ongoing care needs outside a hospital environment.

“We recognise the frustration and distress that delays cause and are focused on bringing long stays down.

“We are investing £17 million to improve hospital discharge over the coming months, bringing the whole system – including council partners and our community provider – together to better co-ordinate people’s discharge, improve people’s hospital journey, reduce length of stay and ensure that everyone can move on from hospital once they are medically well enough to do so.”

Last month’s performance figures for the NHS in England showed only 40% of patients were able to leave hospital when they were ready to in July.

On average, there were almost 12,900 patients a day who spent more time in hospital than needed in July.

NHS England launched a 100-day “discharge challenge” trying to encourage leaders to improve discharges where possible.

There is also a Discharge Taskforce which looks across the health service and local government to try and improve discharge rates.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

There were 132,139 full-time equivalent vacancies across NHS England at the end of June (PA)
Record one in 10 NHS posts in England vacant, new data shows
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
The trust runs Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham (PA)
Midwife officially launches review into maternity care at scandal-hit NHS trust
Bill Turnbull (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)
Bill Turnbull: Inspiring men to have prostate test ‘the one useful thing I did’
The NHS should focus on core priorities and cut bureaucracy, Health Secretary Steve Barclay is to say (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary: We need to simplify NHS national priorities
A doctor checking a patient’s blood pressure, as over half of UK adults cannot name a single symptom of blood cancer despite it being the third biggest cancer killer in the UK, polling for Blood Cancer UK suggests (Anthony Devlin/PA)
More than half of UK adults cannot name a single symptom of blood cancer…
Health Secretary Steve Barclay will reportedly tell the NHS to scrap some of its targets and focus on cutting wait times for areas including ambulances, operations and GP appointments (James Manning/PA)
Steve Barclay ‘to tell NHS to scrap targets and focus on key areas’
Robots could help to detect mental wellbeing issues in children, a study suggests. (Cambridge University/ PA)
Robots could help to detect mental wellbeing issues in children, study finds
It is feared up to 10 million children could be affected directly or indirectly (Alamy/PA)
Experts warn of ‘humanitarian crisis’ for children stuck in cold homes
Concern over health impacts of the energy crisis (PA)
What are the dangers of cold homes?

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0