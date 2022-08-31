Covid-19 alert level downgraded as number of cases fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid-19 alert level downgraded as number of cases fall

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 4:16 pm
The Covid-19 alert level has been downgraded (PA)
The Covid-19 alert level in the UK has been downgraded amid falling cases.

The chief medical officers of the UK nations and the national medical director of the NHS in England have jointly recommended that the Covid alert level moves from level three to level two.

A level two alert means that “Covid-19 is in general circulation but direct Covid-19 healthcare pressures and transmission are declining or stable”.

They said the Covid-19 wave of the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 is “subsiding”.

Rates of Covid in the community have decreased as have the number of severe cases needing hospital care, they added.

However, they said that further Covid surges are “likely” as they urged people to take up the offer of vaccination.

The autumn booster campaign is due to start within days.

“Based on UK Health Security Agency advice, the UK chief medical officers and NHS England national medical director have recommended to ministers the Covid alert level moves from level three to level two,” they said in a statement.

“Hospitals and the wider health systems remain extremely busy overall but the summer BA.4 and BA.5 wave is subsiding and direct Covid severe illness is now a much smaller proportion of this.

“Severe Covid cases, direct Covid healthcare pressures, direct Covid deaths and Office for National Statistics community positivity estimates have decreased.

“Covid remains present in the community and we may see an increase in cases with BA 4.6 and BA.2.75 circulating, but do not expect this to lead to an immediate increase in hospital pressures.

“This will continue to be kept under review.

“Further Covid surges are likely, so please be prepared by getting a vaccination when it is offered.”

The recommendation to downgrade the alert level has been accepted by health ministers across the UK.

Professor Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, wrote on Twitter: “Quick Covid update for England – hospital admissions still falling and we are now back where we were in May 2022 between the two recent Omicron waves.

“In May we could already see BA.5 growing, but there’s nothing like that in England right now (as far as I can tell-good news!)”

