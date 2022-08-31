NHS calls for volunteers as it relaunches Covid booster programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS calls for volunteers as it relaunches Covid booster programme

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 11:34 am
The booster programme will target those clinically at risk to the virus and people aged 50 and over (/PA)
The booster programme will target those clinically at risk to the virus and people aged 50 and over (/PA)

The NHS is calling for volunteers as it relaunches the Covid-19 booster programme ahead of the winter months.

The initiative will target those clinically at risk from the virus and people aged 50 and over, a total of 26 million people, NHS England said.

Steward volunteers help at vaccination sites with non-clinical tasks, including moving patients through the process and identifying people who require additional support.

Shifts are flexible across a variety of centres around England, and can be booked with the GoodSAM mobile phone app.

Expenses are covered and no qualifications are required.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of the Royal Voluntary Service, said the volunteers are a “huge asset” to the NHS.

“Steward volunteers are a huge asset to the NHS and our communities”, she said.

“We are extremely proud of the tremendous contribution that they have made to keep our nation safe to date.

“Ahead of the upcoming booster rollout, the NHS now needs more people to step forward and join the remarkable team of volunteers in this incredibly rewarding steward volunteering role.

“Any time you can offer at all will make an invaluable difference to the health of the most vulnerable people in your community this winter.”

One NHS volunteer, Chitra Acharya, said it was one of the most rewarding things she has ever done.

“I have particularly enjoyed doing my bit as a steward volunteer to help protect my community from Covid, and I have met some brilliant people along the way,” she said.

“I will be continuing in my role for as long as I’m needed as it’s one of the most rewarding things I have ever done.”

Steve Russell, NHS director of vaccinations and immunisations, said: “The fastest and largest vaccine drive in NHS history would not have been possible without the dedication and determination shown by our hard-working staff and fantastic volunteers over the last 20 months and in order to deliver the autumn booster rollout, we are once again working with the Royal Voluntary Service and asking for volunteers to come forward and help deliver this next phase of the rollout.

“The NHS is rolling out to 26 million people this time round, and so we are asking for your support once again, if you are interested in helping to deliver the autumn booster rollout and protecting the most vulnerable in our society from serious illness this winter then please sign up online at nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk.”

