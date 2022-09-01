More than half of UK adults cannot name a single symptom of blood cancer – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than half of UK adults cannot name a single symptom of blood cancer – poll

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 6:36 am
A doctor checking a patient’s blood pressure, as over half of UK adults cannot name a single symptom of blood cancer despite it being the third biggest cancer killer in the UK, polling for Blood Cancer UK suggests (Anthony Devlin/PA)
More than half of UK adults cannot name a single symptom of blood cancer despite it being the third biggest cancer killer in the UK, according to new research released by a charity.

The YouGov poll of 2,230 UK adults was commissioned by Blood Cancer UK to mark the beginning of Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Of those polled, 55% said they did not know of any common signs of blood cancer.

And 25% said it would be somewhat or extremely unlikely they would consult a GP if they had any of the main symptoms associated with the disease – fatigue, bruising, swollen lymph nodes and night sweats.

The charity fears people are confusing symptoms of blood cancer with Covid-19, and not getting checked.

Asked to list up to 10 types of cancers they were aware of, leukaemia and blood cancer were the 12th and 13th most commonly named in the survey.

Lymphoma came 21st and Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma 24th.

Only 2% had leukaemia as top of mind and just 1% said blood cancer was their greatest concern.

One in 19 people will be diagnosed with blood cancer, which include leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma, at some point in their lives, the charity says.

Blood cancer kills more people every year in the UK than either breast or prostate cancer, it adds.

Kate Keightley, head of support services at Blood Cancer UK, said: “Blood cancer is the fifth most common type of cancer in the UK so it’s extremely concerning to continue to see such low public awareness of the symptoms.

“Sadly, symptoms such as night sweats and unexplained tiredness, weight loss and bruising can sometimes be dismissed or downplayed, with devastating results.

“We fear many people might also be confusing breathlessness, a fever and tiredness with Covid-19 and cases are being left undiagnosed.

“At the moment, we know that too many people are being diagnosed late, which often reduces the chance of survival, so it is so vital people get symptoms checked out as soon as possible.

“If you have symptoms that cannot be explained and are persistent, you should urgently make an appointment with your GP.”

The YouGov/Blood Cancer UK survey was carried out online from August 15-17, and the figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults.

