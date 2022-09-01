Bill Turnbull: Inspiring men to have prostate test ‘the one useful thing I did’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Bill Turnbull: Inspiring men to have prostate test ‘the one useful thing I did’

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 9:10 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 9:14 am
Bill Turnbull (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)
Bill Turnbull (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)

Bill Turnbull said inspiring men to get tested for prostate cancer by publicly revealing his own diagnosis was the “one useful thing” he had done in his life.

Turnbull, 66, was diagnosed in 2017 and admitted he was “cross with myself” for the pride he had felt at not visiting a GP in four years.

The former BBC Breakfast and Classic FM broadcaster had prostate tests at the age of 40 and 50 but said the disease had already spread to his bones when he saw a doctor about long-term aches and pains which he had put down to “old age”.

The charity Prostate Cancer UK said the disease kills more than 11,500 men in the UK every year.

– What is prostate cancer?

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland found in men. It sits beneath the bladder and surrounds the urethra and its main function is to produce a thick white fluid that creates semen when mixed with the sperm produced by the testicles.

Prostate cancer
(Alamy/PA)

Prostate cancer means its cells start to divide and grow uncontrollably, sometimes spreading throughout the body.

Roughly one in every eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to Prostate Cancer UK, making it the most common male cancer in the UK.

– What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?

Symptoms will usually not appear until the cancer is large enough to press against the urethra.

If you find yourself needing to urinate more often, having to wait longer before you can pass urine, or urinating involuntarily after going to the toilet, it is a good idea to get checked by a doctor, although Prostate Cancer UK says it is more likely to be a sign of a very common non-cancerous problem called an enlarged prostate, or another health problem.

Other warning signs include erectile dysfunction, blood in urine, weight loss or any new and unexplained lower back pain.

– Who is most at risk of prostate cancer?

Jools Holland
Jools Holland revealed he was successfully treated for prostate cancer (Suzan Moore/PA)

The NHS website says the risk of prostate cancer increases as you get older, with most cases developing in men aged 50 or older.

Black men are more likely to be affected, while it is less common among Asians.

Recent research suggests obesity increases the risk.

– How is prostate cancer diagnosed?

After discussing symptoms, a doctor is likely to ask for a urine sample to be checked for infection and a blood sample to test the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA).

A digital rectal examination, when a gloved finger is inserted into the bottom, can be used to examine the prostate.

The GP will assess the risk of prostate cancer based on these tests as well as age, family history and ethnic group.

If a patient is at risk, the NHS website says they should be referred to hospital to discuss the options of further tests which could include an MRI scan or a biopsy.

An MRI scanner
An MRI scanner (Medical Illustration/NHSGGC/PA)

Men aged 50 can request a PSA test from their GP but the NHS website says there is no national screening programme for prostate cancer in the UK because the test is not always accurate.

– How is prostate cancer treated?

Some people will not require immediate treatment and will be monitored.

This can be because the disease is in its early stages and is not causing symptoms or because it is unlikely to affect their natural lifespan because of their age.

This may include having regular PSA tests, MRI scans and sometimes biopsies to ensure any signs of progression are found as early as possible.

There are two key ways to treat prostate cancer: radiotherapy or surgery to remove the prostate.

Cancer Research UK says more than 85% of men will survive their prostate cancer for five years and almost 80% for 10 years or more.

– Who else has had prostate cancer?

Sir Rod Stewart
Sir Rod Stewart (Victoria Jones/PA)

Musician Jools Holland revealed earlier this year that he had been successfully treated for prostate cancer after a diagnosis in 2014.

He performed at a concert organised by Prostate Cancer UK alongside Sir Rod Stewart, who was given the all-clear in 2019, two years after diagnosis.

“Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor,” Sir Rod urged ahead of his performance.

Stephen Fry said he was “stunned” after finding he had prostate cancer in 2018, but recovered because his disease was spotted early.

In April, former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal revealed numerous radiation treatments had cured his cancer.

“I had to wait five or six months to see if it had done its job,” he said. “It did.”

