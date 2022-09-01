Midwife officially launches review into maternity care at scandal-hit NHS trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midwife officially launches review into maternity care at scandal-hit NHS trust

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 9:20 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 9:58 am
The trust runs Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham (PA)
The trust runs Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham (PA)

A senior midwife has urged families and staff members of an NHS trust embroiled in a scandal over baby deaths to come forward as an independent review into maternity failings was officially launched.

Donna Ockenden is set to lead the investigation after some 100 mothers wrote to the then health secretary Sajid Javid to criticise the thematic review of maternity incidents at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH).

To date, dozens of babies are believed to have died or been left with serious injuries as a result of care at the trust, which runs Nottingham’s City Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC).

The families of the babies affected repeatedly called for an independent review led by Ms Ockenden, who chaired the investigation into baby and mother deaths at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

On Thursday, Ms Ockenden said she wants families and staff at NUH to “be able to feel confidence and pride in the safety and quality of their local maternity services”.

Announcing the start of the independent review, Ms Ockenden said on Twitter: “Today is the first day of the independent review into maternity services at NUH – I am honoured to have been appointed to the role of chair.

“Our goal is for local families and staff to once more be able to feel confidence and pride in the safety & quality of their local maternity services.

Ockenden report
Donna Ockenden will chair the independent review (Jacob King/PA)

“I am making a public appeal to anyone that has significant concerns about maternity care they or a family member received in NUH – your stories are so important to us.

“If you are a staff member, current or former, that has concerns, please come forward – your confidentiality will be respected, we are waiting  to hear from you.”

Earlier this year, the Care Quality Commission told the trust it must make “significant and immediate improvements” to its maternity services as it said women and babies may not be safe.

NUH is also being prosecuted over the death of baby Wynter Sophia Andrews, which could have been prevented if she had been delivered sooner.

An inquest found she had died from hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy – a loss of oxygen flow to the brain – after she was born by Caesarean section at the QMC in September 2019.

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS is absolutely committed to ensuring that the unacceptable experiences of families and maternity failings at NUH are responded to and learned from, and we are fully and actively supporting Donna Ockenden as she begins this important review with families and staff.”

