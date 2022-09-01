‘Brave’ Bill Turnbull saved lives, says head of Prostate Cancer UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Brave’ Bill Turnbull saved lives, says head of Prostate Cancer UK

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 2:28 pm
Bill Turnbull (Ian West/PA)
Bill Turnbull (Ian West/PA)

Bill Turnbull saved lives and encouraged “thousands and thousands” of men to come forward for testing through his campaigning, the chief executive of Prostate Cancer UK has said.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter died at home in Suffolk aged 66 on Wednesday after being diagnosed with the disease in November 2017.

Since then, Turnbull campaigned to raise awareness among those at risk as an ambassador for Prostate Cancer UK, which works to improve awareness and provides training and funding.

The charity’s chief executive Laura Kerby told the PA news agency the journalist and broadcaster “leaves a resounding impact”.

She said: “Thousands and thousands of men have come forward as a result of him helping us raise awareness of Prostate Cancer UK – and him just telling his story.

“He has saved lives – 11,500 men die in the UK every year of prostate cancer and he would have helped some people come earlier (for testing) so that they could have avoided that.

“One in eight men are affected, one in four black men, and he has made a huge impact in reaching into those communities, as a man telling his story, being brave.

“We will be forever grateful for everything that he’s done to help men find out about their prostate cancer risk, and everything he’s done for us at Prostate Cancer UK.”

Ms Kerby said that after Turnbull announced his diagnosis, levels of referrals to the NHS increased by about 20% and her charity’s helpline also saw a large increase in calls.

Broadcaster and author Stephen Fry also revealed he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in 2018, sparking what has been described as the “Turnbull/Fry effect” – a marked increase in referrals.

Ms Kerby said the combined publicity had had a “significant impact”.

She added: “Prostate cancer (became for a time) the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK and the Turnbull/Fry effect, as we call it, had a huge impact on raising that awareness.

“I think anybody that’s prepared to come forward and tell their story open and honestly, and the impact of prostate cancer on their lives, can really help.

“But Bill Turnbull used his popularity, he used his personality, his warmth, his love of football, to really drive that message.

“It’s now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK and that’s very much down to the impacts that he helped us make.”

Addressing the reluctance of some men to have themselves checked, Ms Kerby added: “The message is that we really want men to become aware of their risk of prostate cancer.

“Men over the age of 50, black men over the age of 45, and anybody with a family history needs to get very aware of whether they are at risk or not. They are the highest risks.

“Therefore we have a risk-awareness checker – a 30-second checker – on our website and we would really appeal to men to come forward and take that risk checker and, if they have any concerns, seek advice and support. It’s really important.”

Ms Kerby said early prostate cancer is often asymptomatic but can be cured if caught early.

However, she added: “Now unfortunately in Bill’s particular instance it was too late, his diagnosis was too late.

“And I think that’s why he was so compelled and so passionate about telling his story so that other men would come forward and check their risks.”

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “On behalf of the whole NHS, I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Bill Turnbull.

“Bill’s openness in speaking about his prostate cancer encouraged thousands more men to come forward for help earlier than they may have done otherwise – with record numbers of men now taking the decision to get an NHS check – undoubtedly saving many lives.

“I would echo his call for anyone who has concerns or is at a higher risk of cancer to come forward so you can be seen and treated as quickly as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Alan Thomson in Macduff
'Why I traded global travel in the oil industry to be a carer in…
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for PT piece on film celebrating the Bon Accord Baths, including the love story of Mandy and Armand Sangbarani. Picture shows; Bon Accord Baths/Mandy and Armand Sangbarani and family. Bon Accord Baths Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT design/Margaret Preston Date; Unknown
From pool to spool: Watch new film celebrating Aberdeen's Bon Accord Baths
0
Samples of Covid-19 in test tubes at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
‘More than 400,000 people’ have had long Covid for over two years
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cost-of-living crisis ‘will cause long-term health issues’
There were 132,139 full-time equivalent vacancies across NHS England at the end of June (PA)
Record one in 10 NHS posts in England vacant, new data shows
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
The trust runs Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham (PA)
Midwife officially launches review into maternity care at scandal-hit NHS trust
Bill Turnbull (Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA)
Bill Turnbull: Inspiring men to have prostate test ‘the one useful thing I did’
The NHS should focus on core priorities and cut bureaucracy, Health Secretary Steve Barclay is to say (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary: We need to simplify NHS national priorities
A doctor checking a patient’s blood pressure, as over half of UK adults cannot name a single symptom of blood cancer despite it being the third biggest cancer killer in the UK, polling for Blood Cancer UK suggests (Anthony Devlin/PA)
More than half of UK adults cannot name a single symptom of blood cancer…

More from Press and Journal

Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
The Leanchoil Trust has been given over £440,00 to buy the former NHS Leanchoil Hospital site in Forres. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital
0
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0