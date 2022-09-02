UK Covid-19 infections fall 25% with levels dropping in most areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Covid-19 infections fall 25% with levels dropping in most areas

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 12:50 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 5:08 pm
File photo of a person dripping testing solution into a Covid-19 lateral flow test (Danny Lawson/PA)
File photo of a person dripping testing solution into a Covid-19 lateral flow test (Danny Lawson/PA)

Covid-19 infections in most parts of the UK are continuing to fall, with levels in England dropping below one million for the first time since the start of June, figures show.

Hospital cases also remain on a downwards trend, though health experts have warned the virus is likely to become more prevalent in the autumn and winter.

Booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine will start being given to care home residents from next week as part of a nationwide campaign offering a fresh jab to everyone aged 50 and over, to increase protection ahead of future waves.

A total of 1.1 million people in private households in the UK are estimated to have had coronavirus in the week to August 23, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

(PA Graphics)

This is a drop of 25% from 1.4 million the previous week.

Infections hit 3.8 million in early July during the spread of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, but have fallen in recent weeks.

Kara Steel, ONS senior statistician for the Covid-19 infection survey, said: “Today’s data shows infection levels continue to decrease across most of the UK, with the number of people with Covid-19 in England now estimated to be under one million for the first time since early June.

“Though there is an uncertain trend in Northern Ireland, it is too early to say if this marks the end of the recent decrease.

“We will monitor the data closely to understand the impact of schools returning across the UK.”

Northern Ireland is the only one of the four UK nations where the trend in infection levels is considered by the ONS to be “uncertain”, with 35,800 people likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to August 23, the equivalent of about one in 50.

This compares with 26,400, or one in 70, in the week to August 16 – though the change is too small for the ONS to describe it as an increase.

The latest estimate for people testing positive in England is 893,300, or one in 60, down from 1.2 million, or one in 45.

This is the first time the figure for England has dropped below one million since the week ending June 2.

In Wales, infections stood at 47,300 in the latest week, or one in 65 people, compared with 65,500, or one in 45, in the previous survey.

For Scotland the latest estimate is 96,000, the equivalent of one in 55 people, down from 135,000 or one in 40.

The number of people testing positive is estimated to have decreased in all regions of England except the East Midlands, where the trend is described by the ONS as “uncertain”.

All age groups in England are estimated to have seen a fall in prevalence of the virus.

Infection rates are highest among the 50-69 age group, with 1.9% likely to test positive in the most recent week, or around one in 50 people.

Rates are lowest among young children between the age of two and school year six, at 1.0% – the equivalent of one in 100.

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of Covid-19 and is based on a sample of swab tests from households across the UK.

The BA.4/BA.5 wave has not been as steep as the Omicron BA.2 wave earlier in 2022, which saw weekly infections peak at 4.9 million in late March.

Hospital numbers during the latest wave also peaked at a lower level than earlier in the year.

The number of patients in the UK testing positive for the virus reached 17,310 on July 15, compared with a peak of 20,559 on April 6 during the BA.2 wave.

The latest available data for UK patients shows the number with coronavirus stood at 7,665 on August 25, down 16% week-on-week.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, consultant epidemiologist for immunisation and countermeasures at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “The latest Covid-19 indicators provide more positive news, with continued low levels of case rates and hospitalisations and a sustained downward trend.

“The autumn booster will provide the best protection against Covid-19 this winter and we urge all those eligible – people aged 50 and over and those with underlying health conditions – to come forward when called for their jab.

“The latest evidence shows effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines against hospitalisation with the BA.4 and BA.5 variant is similar to the protection given for BA.2, and getting a booster dose six or more months after your first two jabs increases protection against hospitalisation by around 60%.”

The autumn booster campaign begins in England on September 5 when NHS staff will start vaccinating care home residents and people who are housebound.

A national booking service will also open, inviting over-75s and people susceptible to serious illness to choose an appointment.

The rollout is already under way in Wales, while boosters will be offered in Scotland from next week and in Northern Ireland from later this month.

