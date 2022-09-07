Veterans’ charity urges tattoo artists to take up mental health training offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Veterans’ charity urges tattoo artists to take up mental health training offer

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 12:04 am
Hairdressers and tattoo artists are being encouraged by a veterans’ charity to take a short training course on how to spot and support suicidal clients.

Help For Heroes said there was “plenty of anecdotal evidence” that salon staff often provided “informal therapy” sessions for veterans struggling with their mental health by bonding with them as part of their daily work.

The charity is promoting a free 30-minute training course which anyone can access, set up by experts from The Armed Forces charity and the Zero Suicide Alliance.

Help For Heroes said that one veteran, who wished to remain anonymous, explained how a tattoo artist had saved his life by bonding with him over extended sessions in the salon at a time when he had been contemplating suicide.

While getting a tattoo to commemorate fallen soldiers, the artist recognised that he was struggling with his mental health and extended his sessions over several days – even though the piece could have been completed in hours.

The veteran said this act of kindness allowed him to work through his thoughts and ultimately saved his life.

Aaron Baillie, a retired Royal Engineer with 22 years service and a tattoo artist for the veteran community in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, said his sessions often acted as informal therapy for clients.

Mr Baillie, who has taken the training course, said: “I regularly tattoo serving military and veterans and, a lot of the time, the tattoo appointments become almost therapy and venting sessions.

“Having gone through some really tough times during and after my military career, I am able to empathise with my customers, who become friends.

“I think tattooists are perfectly placed to take this training and learn how to spot signs when someone might be struggling.”

Kemsley Whittlesea, another veteran-turned-tattoo artist, from Maidstone in Kent, has also completed the training.

Mr Whittlesea, who served for 15 years before he was medically discharged with a shoulder injury, said: “Every time I’ve been on tour, I’ve ended up losing quite a few of my comrades, as well as friends, to suicide.

“As soon as I heard that Help For Heroes were doing a campaign to raise awareness of suicide prevention training with tattoo artists, the stars aligned, and I knew I had to jump on board to help in any way I could.”

One in three military veterans have felt suicidal in their lifetime, according to a YouGov survey of more than 8,300 people, including 455 veterans, commissioned by Help For Heroes in July 2022.

The charity said that former armed forces personnel were more likely to turn to family and friends for support than to an official therapist.

Its short training session aims to help people spot the signs of someone struggling with their mental health, including veterans, and on opening up conversations on the topic.

Help For Heroes is particularly urging people with roles in their communities and who find themselves regularly having lengthy conversations with clients to participate.

