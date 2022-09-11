People aged 65 and over urged to book Covid-19 booster jab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
People aged 65 and over urged to book Covid-19 booster jab

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 12:02 am
Around 26 million people in England will be eligible for an autumn booster in the comings weeks (Peter Byrne/PA)
People aged 65 and over can now book their Covid-19 booster jab online or via 111.

The NHS is also offering appointments to carers and pregnant women as the vaccine rollout continues into the cooler months.

People aged 75 and over, the severely immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers have been able to book a booster since last week.

Bookings can be done online or over the phone as long as the person had their last Covid jab at least three months ago.

Around 26 million people in England will be eligible for an autumn booster in the comings weeks.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “There is no room for complacency in keeping Covid-19 on the back foot and this autumn booster will help protect those most at risk.

“From today those aged 65 and over, pregnant women and carers are now able to get their jab.

“If you are one of those eligible, it is as important as ever to get your next dose, so please do come forward as soon as possible.”

Dozens of hospital hubs are joining the rollout to administer the jab – plus flu vaccines where possible – to members of the public as well as NHS staff.

Eventually, all those aged 50 will be offered a vaccine.

Two vaccines have been approved that can be used as boosters this autumn and winter – one from Moderna and the second from Pfizer.

Both have been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to target both the original and Omicron strains of the virus.

People who qualify for an autumn/winter booster include adults aged 50 and over, those aged five to 49 with health conditions that put them at greater risk, pregnant women, care home workers and frontline health and social care workers, carers and the household contacts of people with weakened immune systems.

[[title]]

[[text]]

