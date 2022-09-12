UK Covid-19 infections fall to lowest level for nearly 11 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Covid-19 infections fall to lowest level for nearly 11 months

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 10:22 am
Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly 11 months, though not all parts of the country are showing a clear downward trend (Jane Barlow/PA)

Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly 11 months, though not all parts of the country are showing a clear downward trend.

A total of 944,700 people in private households are estimated to have had coronavirus in the week to August 28, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is the first time the figure has fallen below a million since the beginning of June.

It is also the lowest UK-wide total since the week to October 2 2021, when the number stood at 942,600.

HEALTH Coronavirus Infections
(PA Graphics)

Infections hit 3.8 million in early July this year during the spread of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, but have been on a broadly downward path in recent weeks.

At a national level, infections are continuing to fall in England and Wales while the trend is uncertain in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the ONS said.

In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in the week to August 28 was 770,800, or around one in 70 – down from 893,300, or one in 60, in the seven days to August 23.

Wales has seen infections fall to 31,500 people, or one in 95, down from 47,300, or one in 65.

In Scotland, 104,400 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest week, the equivalent of about one in 50.

This compares with 96,000, or one in 55, in the previous survey.

And in Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is 38,000, or one in 50 people, compared with 35,800, which was also one in 50.

Infections are estimated to have fallen in all regions of England except eastern England, the East Midlands and the South East, where the trend is described by the ONS as uncertain.

All age groups in England are likely to have seen a fall in the prevalence of the virus except people from school Year 12 to age 24, and those aged 70 and over, where the trend is again uncertain.

