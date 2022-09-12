New treatment for advanced prostate cancer approved for use in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New treatment for advanced prostate cancer approved for use in Scotland

By Press Association
September 12, 2022, 4:02 pm
Apalutamide has been approved for use by men with advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer in Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)
Apalutamide has been approved for use by men with advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer in Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)

The use of a novel hormonal therapy by men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer has been approved by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC).

Apalutamide was considered for use to treat adults with prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.

Used alongside androgen deprivation therapy, apalutamide blocks the actions of testosterone and androgens, helping in slowing down the growth of the cancer.

Its use has life-extending benefits and offers an alternative treatment option to docetaxel chemotherapy, which carries significant side effects.

It is also an alternative to abiraterone, which was approved for use in January 2020.

The SMC said that in making its decision it also took into account a confidential discount offered by the manufacturers of the treatment which improves its cost-effectiveness.

Joseph Woollcott, policy and health influencing manager at Prostate Cancer UK, welcomed the move.

He said: “We are pleased by this decision, which will give men with advanced prostate cancer another life-extending treatment option.

“This is particularly important for men who can’t tolerate existing treatments and who would otherwise miss out on valuable additional time with their loved ones.”

