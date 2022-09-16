UK Covid-19 infections drop to lowest level for nearly a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

UK Covid-19 infections drop to lowest level for nearly a year

By Press Association
September 16, 2022, 1:06 pm
Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly a year, though the trend in some parts of the country is uncertain while in Scotland the numbers have increased (PA)
Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly a year, though the trend in some parts of the country is uncertain while in Scotland the numbers have increased (PA)

Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly a year.

However, the trend in some parts of the country is uncertain, with increased numbers in Scotland.

Some 881,200 people in private households are estimated to have had coronavirus in the week to September 5, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down 7% on the previous week and is the lowest UK-wide total since the week to September 25 2021, when the number stood at 837,800.

The overall number of infections has been on a downwards path since early July, when the total hit 3.8 million at the peak of the wave caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus.

The 7% drop in the latest figures is the smallest week-on-week percentage fall since the current decline began, however.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

There are also contrasting trends among UK nations and regions.

In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in the week to September 5 was 705,800, or around one in 75 – down from 770,800, or one in 70, in the seven days to August 28.

But in Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50.

Trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.

The latest estimate for infections in Wales is 28,200 people, or one in 110, compared with 31,500 in the previous week, or one in 95.

And in Northern Ireland the estimate is 33,700, or one in 55 people, compared with 38,000, or one in 50.

Infections are estimated to have fallen in London and south-east England, while in all other regions the trend is uncertain.

Among age groups in England, the percentage of people testing positive is estimated to have increased for children from age two to school year six.

All other groups have seen a decrease, except those from school year 12 to age 34, where the trends were again described as uncertain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Danielle Keith at home with family Kyan, 6, Chris, Caiti, 2, Danielle, Evie, 1, and Jay, 11. Picture by Wullie Marr
‘I owe them everything for what they did for my girls’: Aberdeen mum’s praise…
0
It is thought that blue light from smartphone and other devices supresses the secretion of melatonin (Peter Byrne/PA)
Research finds smartphone screen exposure may lead to earlier onset of puberty
Three in five people do not want curbs on junk food to stop, a poll suggests (PA)
Three in five people do not support a delay to junk food ban –…
The study results were published in the journal The Lancet (Alamy/PA)
New drug therapy ‘highly effective’ for young children with severe eczema
The UK Covid-19 inquiry has been delayed by two weeks out of respect for the national mourning period following the Queen’s death (PA)
UK Covid-19 inquiry delayed by two weeks to respect national mourning period
Some hospital appointments are being cancelled on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Cancelling hospital appointments for Queen’s funeral ‘abhorrent’, say patients
Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary Therese Coffey (PA)
Therese Coffey under fire over instructions regarding Oxford comma
Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly a year, though the trend in some parts of the country is uncertain while in Scotland the numbers have increased (PA)
Inverness man who has endured 23 years of rare lymphoma initially thought he had…
1
A new study links doctor burnout to patient safety incidents (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Burned-out doctors pose risks to patient safety’
Sumptuous photos of giant cookies such as these from Cookie Cult in Aberdeen are driving high demand.
The Instagram-fuelled rise of bake shops is bucking trends - but are those giant…
1

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks