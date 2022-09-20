People turning to DIY dentistry as they struggle to access care – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

People turning to DIY dentistry as they struggle to access care – poll

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:04 am
Concern over a rise in DIY dentistry (Rui Vieira/PA)
Concern over a rise in DIY dentistry (Rui Vieira/PA)

Almost a quarter of people have been unable to access care from an NHS dentist in the last year, with a number turning to “DIY dentistry” as a result, a new poll suggests.

Research, conducted on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, found that 23% of people said they have tried to access NHS dental care in the last 12 months but have been unable to get an appointment.

Just over a third (36%) said they got an appointment and 40% said they hadn’t tried, according to the survey of 2,234 UK adults.

Among the 533 people who could not get an appointment, 21% said they had conducted “DIY dentistry”.

For some patients this could include using a filling kit from a pharmacy and in extreme cases some people have even claimed to have pulled out their own teeth.

Some 27% of this group said they paid for private care because of a lack of NHS access.

Daisy Cooper, health spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, said: “It is now or never to save our NHS from a winter of crisis that will put patients at risk.

“This heart-breaking rise in DIY dentistry is further evidence that this Government simply doesn’t care about our vital local health services.

“It is a national scandal that people are forced to pull their own teeth out because our public health services have been starved of funding.”

Commenting on the poll, British Dental Association chairman Eddie Crouch said: “DIY dentistry has no place in a wealthy, 21st century nation but today millions have no options, and some are taking matters into their own hands.

“These access problems are not inevitable. This horror show is the direct result of choices made in Westminster.

“We’ve heard promises of change, but any progress requires action on a decade of underfunding and failed contracts.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The Health and Social Care Secretary has set out her four priorities of A, B, C, D – ambulances, backlogs, care, doctors and dentists.

“The number of dentists practicing in the NHS increased by over 500 last year, and we are continuing work to improve access to dental care for all NHS patients – backed by more than £3 billion annually.”

