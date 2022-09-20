Millions of people miss out on rehab after cancer and heart attacks – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Millions of people miss out on rehab after cancer and heart attacks – report

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 12:04 am
Rehab Support workers perform a physiotherapy treatment on patient Michael Kidd, 82, as the first patients are admitted to the NHS Seacole Centre at Headley Court, Surrey (PA)
Rehab Support workers perform a physiotherapy treatment on patient Michael Kidd, 82, as the first patients are admitted to the NHS Seacole Centre at Headley Court, Surrey (PA)

Millions of people are missing out on rehab after heart attacks and cancer, a new report suggests.

Leading physiotherapists said that some groups are particularly affected and warned that without rehabilitation people can get “stuck in a downward spiral”.

In a new report the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) warns that “some communities face particular barriers”.

People who face “systemic discrimination and marginalisation” and those who live in poor communities are more likely to miss out on rehab, the report states.

The health body said that Governments must improve access to high-quality rehabilitation services or risk “further entrenching health inequalities faced by millions”.

The CSP said that people are living longer with long-term conditions and after cancer or heart disease.

When people have a long-term condition their future health and wellbeing “makes a significant difference”, according to the CSP’s new report.

But the authors wrote: “It should be universally available as an unmissable part of treatment. But currently millions miss out.”

“Without rehabilitation people can be stuck in a downward spiral where having one long-term condition leads to other health conditions, including further long-term conditions, with loss of mobility and poor mental health and multiple medication regimes.

“Ensuring everyone who needs rehabilitation can access it can reverse this downward spiral.”

The authors called for transformation of rehabilitation services so all people can have access to high quality service.

Professor Karen Middleton, chief executive of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, said: “Rehabilitation services have been under-resourced for decades and were not designed coherently in the first place.

“This has exacerbated poor health outcomes, particularly for people from marginalised groups.

“As it stands, it’s not only the individual who suffers. Without adequate access to rehabilitation, health conditions worsen to the point where more and more pressure is eventually piled on struggling local health systems and other public services.

“We desperately need a modernised recovery and rehabilitation service that adequately support patients following a health crisis and prevents other conditions developing.”

