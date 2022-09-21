Call for changes to breast surgery as ‘women are at risk of recurrence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call for changes to breast surgery as ‘women are at risk of recurrence’

By Press Association
September 21, 2022, 11:31 pm
Researchers have called for breast cancer surgery guidelines to be revised (PA)
Researchers have called for breast cancer surgery guidelines to be revised (PA)

Medics have called for breast cancer surgery guidelines to be revisited to make sure women have the best chance of staying healthy.

Experts from the University of Manchester said removing a small amount of non-cancerous tissue next to a tumour can reduce the risk of cancer returning.

After analysis of data on 68 studies on 112,140 cancer patients, they found removing more than 1mm of non-cancerous tissue from the edge of an excised tumour is associated with a lower risk of cancer returning.

Researchers said a previous study showed 21% of women in the UK had surgical margins of less than 1mm.

“Surgeons should aim to achieve a minimum clear margin of at least 1mm,” the academics wrote in The BMJ.

“On the basis of current evidence, international guidelines should be revised.”

“If you remove a tumour but cancer cells remain present or close to the edges, the risk of disease returning is increased,” said lead author professor Nigel Bundred, a clinical scientist from the University of Manchester.

“That is why increased surgical focus on adequacy of margin excision would improve breast cancer survival worldwide.”

He added: “Our analysis leaves us confident that inadequate margin width is associated with higher risks of distant recurrence (where the cancer has spread to another part of the body) and breast cancer mortality even after adjuvant chemotherapy, as well as increased recurrence around the original surgical site.

“That has major clinical implications for the surgical management of breast cancer and current international guidelines need revision to account for these findings.”7

Commenting on the study, Jane Murphy, senior clinical nurse specialist at the charity Breast Cancer Now, said: “With around 55,000 women and 370 men receiving a breast cancer diagnosis each year in the UK, it’s crucial that everyone receives the treatment most effective and suitable for them to reduce the risk of cancer returning or spreading.

“This analysis adds to what we already know about the importance of ensuring a small amount of healthy tissue surrounding the tumour is removed during breast-conserving surgery and concludes that a minimum clear margin of at least 1mm should be achieved.

“This evidence can now be considered within current clinical practice and should be discussed as part of the patient’s treatment.

“Anyone affected by breast cancer seeking information and support can speak to our expert nurses by calling our free confidential helpline on 0808 800 6000.”

