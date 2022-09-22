One in six over-80s in England have had Covid autumn booster jab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in six over-80s in England have had Covid autumn booster jab

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 5:43 pm
Care home resident Sylvia Everritt receives her autumn Covid-19 booster vaccination at Gorsey Clough Nursing Home, Tottington, Bury (Peter Byrne/PA)
Care home resident Sylvia Everritt receives her autumn Covid-19 booster vaccination at Gorsey Clough Nursing Home, Tottington, Bury (Peter Byrne/PA)

Around one in six over-80s in England have already received an autumn booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.

Some 16.2% of those aged 80 and over – nearly half a million people – are estimated to have had the jab by September 18, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

A similar proportion (16.0%) of 75 to 79-year-olds have also received the booster, along with around one in 15 (6.6%) of people aged 70 to 74.

  • 16.2% of those aged 80 and over
  • 16.0% of 75 to 79-year-olds
  • 6.6% of 70 to 74-year-olds

The figures come as the number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for coronavirus is starting to show signs of an increase, after falling steadily for two months.

The booster roll-out began in England on September 5 with doses being given to residents in care homes.

Since September 7, people aged 75 and over have been able to book an appointment for a jab, along with frontline health and care workers, and people with a weakened immune system.

This was widened on September 12 to include all those aged 65 and over, plus carers and pregnant women.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “The autumn booster campaign is off to a flying start, with thousands of care homes visited and nearly two million people already boosted against Covid-19 ahead of winter.

“People should not delay maximising their protection – everyone aged 65 and over can book in online or by calling 119 to top-up their immunity.”

The number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 stood at 5,142 on September 21, up 13% week-on-week, according to the latest NHS data.

Patient numbers topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus.

The figures then started to fall and remained on a downwards trend until the middle of this month, since when they shown a slight increase.

Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA chief medical adviser, said: “While Covid-19 rates are still low, the latest data for the last seven days indicate a rise in hospitalisations and a rise in positive tests reported from the community.

“For those eligible, the time to get your autumn booster is now. Getting a booster will give your immune system time to build up your protection against being severely ill from Covid-19 as we move into winter.

“As it gets colder and we head towards winter, we will start to see respiratory infections pick up – please try to stay at home if you are unwell and avoid contact with vulnerable people.”

Bookings for the booster dose can be done online or over the phone, as long as the person had their last Covid jab at least three months ago.

An autumn booster will eventually be offered to everyone aged 50 and over.

The dose is intended to increase protection against coronavirus ahead of the winter, when infection levels are likely to rise.

Overall, around one in 20 people aged 50 and over in England (5.7%) are estimated to have already received their autumn booster, the UKHSA said.

