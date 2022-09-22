Monty Python’s Eric Idle reveals he ‘survived’ pancreatic cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monty Python’s Eric Idle reveals he ‘survived’ pancreatic cancer

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 3:25 pm
Eric Idle (Ian West/PA)
Eric Idle (Ian West/PA)

Monty Python star Eric Idle has revealed he “survived” pancreatic cancer after receiving a rare early diagnosis.

The 79-year-old comedian and writer made the disclosure after being eliminated from the US version of The Masked Singer, saying he had gone on the programme to see if he could still perform.

Idle, who helped found Monty Python in 1969, was unmasked as a hedgehog after performing a cover of Love Me Do by The Beatles as part of the surreal TV talent show.

He told Time magazine: “About three years ago I was incredibly lucky: I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Lucky? One of the most lethal forms of cancer, how on earth was that lucky? Well, because it was found incredibly early.”

He jokingly added: “No, not before lunchtime, but before it had gone anywhere.”

Idle recalled how he had asked his friend, the doctor David Kipper, “the quickest way to die” while conducting research for a play about a writer who is penning a musical about death when he discovers he is about to die.

In 2019, the same friend, who specialises in preventative medicine, helped diagnose Idle with pancreatic cancer.

After undergoing surgery at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, Mr Kipper told him: “Well, you’re in very good shape. The cancer hasn’t recurred. You should have about 10 years.”

Monty Python live shows
John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Sir Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam of Monty Python (Andy Gotts/PA)

Idle has now teamed up with Stand Up To Cancer in a bid to increase awareness for cancer research.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after being eliminated from The Masked Singer, he addressed his motivation for appearing on the show, which airs on ITV in the UK and Fox in the US.

He said: “I thought to myself, well, you better see if you can still do it, if you can still sing and dance.

“If you can actually go in front of a large audience and do something daft in costume. And so that, for me, became the motivation to do it.”

Alongside Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones and Sir Michael Palin, Idle helped steer the Monty Python comedy troupe to become one of the UK’s best known.

Chapman died in 1989 of tonsil cancer aged 48 while Jones died in 2020 aged 77 from a rare form of dementia.

