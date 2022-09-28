Humza Yousaf welcomes roll-out of environmentally friendly asthma inhalers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Humza Yousaf welcomes roll-out of environmentally friendly asthma inhalers

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 11:41 am
The dry-powder inhalers use a person’s own breath to deliver the dose of medicine (Brian Lawless/PA)
The dry-powder inhalers use a person's own breath to deliver the dose of medicine (Brian Lawless/PA)

Scotland’s Health Secretary has welcomed initiatives to encourage patients to switch to environmentally friendly asthma inhalers.

Humza Yousaf visited Douglas Medical Centre in Dundee on Wednesday to learn about new technology from doctors, pharmacists and patients on how the switch has gone so far.

The health centre has been helping patients switch to dry-powder inhalers which use a person’s own breath to deliver a dose of medicine.

It has less global-warming potential than metered dose inhalers which use greenhouse gases.

Thalidomide survivors
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has welcomed the new, environmentally friendly inhalers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Government minister was also given a demonstration of how the new devices work.

The environmental impact of inhalers, used for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is equivalent to about 79,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) a year – more than the NHS fleet of 9,300 ambulances, cars, HGVs and motorbikes.

Clinicians are using new guidance to encourage patients to change their inhaler prescriptions, where suitable, to avoid unnecessary environmental harm.

It will also promote greater understanding of the different types of inhalers for those using them and support conversations around clinical decisions to switch to an environmentally friendly device.

One patient told how the treatment had had a life-changing impact on her physical and mental wellbeing.

NHS Scotland’s Climate Emergency and Sustainability strategy has emissions reduction at its core, with updated guidance set to be published in the autumn.

Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “Every single part of our society has got to play its part when it comes to reducing CO2 emissions and that includes healthcare.

“One of the key things we’re looking at is can we reduce the amount of inhaler usage? And also, switch people on to other devices which have a far lesser impact on the environment?

“I’ve spoken to patients who actually have made that switch and the outcomes have been better for them and better for the environment so we are looking to see how we can roll that out further across the country.”

Arlene Shaw, NHS Tayside Respiratory Managed Clinical Network lead pharmacist, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Health Secretary to Tayside today to see first-hand the work we are doing to reduce our carbon footprint across many areas of patient care.

“We have recently agreed our own inhaler prescribing strategy which promotes effective treatment regimes, while considering the environmental impact.

“Our strategy ensures we’re working to reduce our CO2 emissions whilst making sure patients remain at the centre of everything we do.”

