Drug death town’s free heroin scheme to end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Drug death town’s free heroin scheme to end

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 12:04 am
Clinical lead Danny Ahmed previously pictured at the clinic in Middlesbrough which offered entrenched heroin addicts two daily doses of diamorphine (Cleveland Police/PA)
Clinical lead Danny Ahmed previously pictured at the clinic in Middlesbrough which offered entrenched heroin addicts two daily doses of diamorphine (Cleveland Police/PA)

A scheme to give free medical grade heroin to addicts in the town with the worst drugs death rates in the UK is ending due to a lack of funding.

Middlesbrough’s Diamorphine Assisted Treatment (DAT) programme was set up to give the town’s 15 worst addicts regular access to the class A drug, helping them to live less chaotically, and to reduce crime.

It was set up in October 2019 and was mainly funded by the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.

Medical grade heroin for addicts
Clinical lead Danny Ahmed with former Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

But since March this year, it has run under reduced funding from the Government’s Operation Adder, set up to reduce fatal drug overdoses.

And the scheme, currently treating 10 “entrenched users”, has now been told there is no additional funds for it to continue, much to the organiser’s disappointment.

DAT clinical lead Danny Ahmed said: “Independent evaluation of the Middlesbrough DAT programme has shown conclusively that it has met the aims it was set up to achieve.

“The decision to cease funding is extremely disappointing news and our priority is for the patients currently receiving treatment.

Middlesbrough heroin assisted treatment programme
Danny Ahmed talking to a long-term heroin user (Stuart Boulton/PA)

“The debate that perhaps needs to now take place is how joint commissioning can best be implemented to ensure long term funding of such treatment across the country.”

Supporters insisted DAT schemes around the world have worked by reducing participants’ use of street heroin compared to those on methadone programmes.

Those on a DAT scheme have better physical and mental health and are less likely to steal to feed their habit, reducing the impact on their community.

Backers of the scheme said the DAT project had proven that the savings to the public purse far outweigh the financial costs.

When it was launched under the previous PCC, Labour’s Barry Coppinger, it was said the cost was around £250,000 per year, including health professionals’ input.

His successor as PCC, Steve Turner, refused to back the project with money recovered from proceeds of crime.

It was understood the project was victim to a disagreement over who should fund it – either the health or the criminal justice budget, with backers calling for joint commissioning to be arranged.

The addicts, who were offered to two doses daily – administered in a clean, clinical setting at the Fountains Medical Practice – will now be returned to the regular methadone programme administered by the NHS.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Dr Ranj Singhseen arriving for the 2021 British LGBT Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
Dr Ranj Singh urges older people to get Covid and flu jabs as soon…
NHS staff are facing a cost-of-living crisis which is forcing them to leave for better paid jobs in shops and hospitality, according to the body that represents trusts (PA)
NHS staff ‘leaving for better paid jobs in retail’
A care home resident holding hands with her daughter (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Many families still experiencing barriers to care home visits, campaigners warn
Dr Chris George beside a large inflatable lung at St Thomas’ Hospital during the launch of the Let’s Talk Lung Cancer Roadshow (Yui Mok/PA)
TV doctor helps launch ‘giant lung roadshow’ targeting cancer hotspots
There are currently around six million smokers in England and about 3.8m vapers (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Curb vape sales to children due to potential risks, experts say
MMR vaccinations in young children have dropped (Alamy/PA)
Parents urged to ensure children are up to date with vaccinations
No elective operations are expected to take place at Dr Gray's Hospital for another four to six weeks. Pictures by Jason Hedges
No elective surgery at Dr Gray's Hospital for another four to six weeks
Katie Mitchell, 50, is reunited with her surgeon Professor John Wallwork, at the Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (Joe Giddens/PA)
Woman is reunited with her heart-lung transplant surgeon 35 years on
Some 766,500 people in private households were estimated to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to September 14 (PA)
Rise in Covid-19 hospital patients shows ‘autumn wave’ is under way
Figures show around two-thirds of appointments with GPs were done in person in August (PA)
Face-to-face GP appointments at highest level since start of pandemic

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks