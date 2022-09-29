Dr Ranj Singh urges older people to get Covid and flu jabs as soon as possible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dr Ranj Singh urges older people to get Covid and flu jabs as soon as possible

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 12:04 am
Dr Ranj Singhseen arriving for the 2021 British LGBT Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
Dr Ranj Singhseen arriving for the 2021 British LGBT Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Television presenter Dr Ranj Singh has urged all older people to get their Covid booster and flu vaccinations “as soon as they can”, as he warned of a “particularly nasty flu strain” this winter.

The NHS doctor, columnist, author and presenter who regularly appears on ITV’s This Morning, has joined charity Age UK in expressing the importance of getting both vaccines this autumn.

Experts are particularly concerned about the spread of the flu virus this winter, as fewer people have built up the necessary immunity to the disease after a few winters of socialising less due to the pandemic.

The number of flu infections in Australia has also caused worry, with a higher rate of infection this year compared to the five-year average.

The NHS has therefore updated their guidance to suggest that all over-50s be offered a further dose of the Covid-19 booster and a flu vaccine this autumn, as they are among those most at risk.

Dr Ranj Singh urges people to get their jabs
Dr Ranj Singh appeared on Strictly Come Dancing when his partner was Janette Manrara (Guy Levy/BBC)

Dr Ranj said it was “really important” that all older people should get both jabs to avoid the risk of developing both illnesses at the same time, which he warned “can be really dangerous for vulnerable people”.

He added: “Sadly this year it seems that we may be expecting a particularly nasty flu strain and even though it may feel like coronavirus has gone away to a certain degree I would still encourage all older people to get both their Covid-19 and flu vaccine booster, as soon as they can. It is still really important.

“Both those vaccinations need topping up to be most effective, especially as we move into autumn and winter and viruses start to thrive again.”

In the year 2017/2018, 22,000 people died of influenza in England, which represented the highest death toll in recent years. Nearly 2,000 of those who died of the disease were aged 60 and over.

Dr Ranj urges people to get Covid and flu jabs
Over-50s qualify for Covid-19 and flu jabs, along with unpaid carers, residents of older adult care homes, health and social care staff and household contacts of people with weakened immune systems (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Those eligible for a Covid booster and a flu vaccine this year also include unpaid carers, residents of older adult care homes, health and social care staff and household contacts of people with weakened immune systems.

Charity director of Age UK Caroline Abrahams said: “Speaking as someone who has already had the double jab, because my GP surgery was in the vanguard, my advice to older people is please do take up the offer of the Covid-19 booster and a flu jab when it comes your way.

“Millions of older people took the opportunity of having the spring booster, so we are urging everyone to do the same this autumn.

“It’s perfectly safe to have them together, and often more convenient too – I chose to do it that way so I wouldn’t have to go back. However, you are offered the choice of having them singly or together when you attend.

“So, whenever you are called for vaccination please do accept – you’ll be doing yourself some good and helping to protect everyone else you come into contact with too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

NHS staff are facing a cost-of-living crisis which is forcing them to leave for better paid jobs in shops and hospitality, according to the body that represents trusts (PA)
NHS staff ‘leaving for better paid jobs in retail’
A care home resident holding hands with her daughter (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Many families still experiencing barriers to care home visits, campaigners warn
Dr Chris George beside a large inflatable lung at St Thomas’ Hospital during the launch of the Let’s Talk Lung Cancer Roadshow (Yui Mok/PA)
TV doctor helps launch ‘giant lung roadshow’ targeting cancer hotspots
There are currently around six million smokers in England and about 3.8m vapers (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Curb vape sales to children due to potential risks, experts say
MMR vaccinations in young children have dropped (Alamy/PA)
Parents urged to ensure children are up to date with vaccinations
No elective operations are expected to take place at Dr Gray's Hospital for another four to six weeks. Pictures by Jason Hedges
No elective surgery at Dr Gray's Hospital for another four to six weeks
Katie Mitchell, 50, is reunited with her surgeon Professor John Wallwork, at the Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (Joe Giddens/PA)
Woman is reunited with her heart-lung transplant surgeon 35 years on
Some 766,500 people in private households were estimated to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to September 14 (PA)
Rise in Covid-19 hospital patients shows ‘autumn wave’ is under way
Figures show around two-thirds of appointments with GPs were done in person in August (PA)
Face-to-face GP appointments at highest level since start of pandemic
various prescriptions in the form of pills and tablets
Revealed: The most common - and most expensive - prescriptions in your area

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Annual results for North Star Picture shows; North Star?s hybrid propulsion SOV fleet will be delivered from 2023. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
North sea vessel operator expects tightening market to fix balance sheet
Inverness was rocked by the disappearance of Renee MacRae and her son, Andrew (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Drink sector is made of strong stuff
Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay, left, and Formartine United's Stuart Smith pictured with the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup ahead of the 2022-23 final. Pics by Chris Sumner and Kenny Elrick. Collage created 28/9/2022
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh and Formartine stalwarts aim for more glory
Oban Community Council chairwoman Marri Malloy.
'Where are our councillors?': Oban Community Council hit out at lack of attendance at…
Andor stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor (Photo: Disney+/YouTube)
Darryl Peers: Escaping our everyday worlds helps us to relax, reflect and grow

Editor's Picks