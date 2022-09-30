Cardiac nurse who survived lung cancer to run London Marathon for heart charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Cardiac nurse who survived lung cancer to run London Marathon for heart charity

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 1:24 pm
Claire Wilding, with a colleague, on the James Mckenzie cardiology ward at Basildon Hospital (Claire Wilding/BHF/PA)
Claire Wilding, with a colleague, on the James Mckenzie cardiology ward at Basildon Hospital (Claire Wilding/BHF/PA)

A cardiac nurse who survived lung cancer is running the London Marathon to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Claire Wilding, 46, was diagnosed with lung cancer 10 years ago, soon after running her first London Marathon in five hours and 16 minutes to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

She returned to the event in 2014, after having part of her right lung removed, and defied the expectations of her doctors with a new personal best of four hours and 58 mins as she raised funds for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

Claire will run the TCS London Marathon in a themed outfit to raise money for the British Heart Foundation
Claire Wilding will run the TCS London Marathon in a themed outfit to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (Claire Wilding/BHF/PA)

The following year, Claire, who works at Basildon Hospital, Essex, began studying to become a nurse and, in 2018, she became a cardiac nurse at the age of 42.

Claire, who is married with two children aged 19 and 24, will run the London Marathon again on Sunday, this time for the BHF.

A themed outfit with a red wig, heart-shaped glasses, heart deely boppers, a red tutu, BHF socks and a charity vest should ensure Claire is easy to spot among the 40,000 plus runners.

“I use the BHF information booklets every day, not only to give to the patients but to gain more knowledge myself,” she said.

Claire Wilding continued to train during a holiday to Greece where 33 laps around the ship’s deck added up to three mile run (Claire Wilding/BHF/PA)

“They are a fantastic source of information with reassuring stories to help patients think positively towards their recovery and future. But it’s also fair to say the treatments our cardiologists provide wouldn’t be possible with the help of the BHF.”

Claire started running 5k events in 2007 and decided to run the 2012 London Marathon with a friend who had already signed up.

She said she “loved it”, adding: “I was buzzing about it for days afterwards and knew that wouldn’t be my last marathon.”

A few weeks later, Claire, then 36, saw her GP about a cough but was told it was common after a marathon.

Claire training in the rain
Claire training in the rain (Claire Wilding/BHF/PA)

But when she went to hospital in September that year and mentioned the cough, Claire was given an x-ray, CT scan and a bronchoscopy and was told she had lung cancer.

“When they told me I had cancer, sarcoma, I remember being very scared and upset obviously, but you have to be strong for your family, my children were much younger then so we didn’t tell them – you just put on a brave face and get on with it.”

Claire had two lower lobes of her right lung removed in October 2012 and remained in hospital for 10 days.

“I started exercising in hospital under guidance with a step and then when I got home, I started jogging again really slowly,” she said.

Claire Wilding walking in the snow
Claire has walked to work in her running shorts since September 2020, even in snow (Claire Wilding/BHF/PA)

“There was such a big difference in my health and fitness levels. I went from just running a marathon to not being able to walk up the stairs without being short of breath.

“It was more shocking than scary, but I was 100% determined to get back to fitness and prove the doctors wrong by doing the marathon again, and faster!

“I asked my doctors the question: would I be able to run another marathon? They said maybe I would be able to run another marathon, but I definitely wouldn’t be able to get a faster time.”

Claire, who is now cancer free, started with short runs of around five minutes and gradually built up until she was able to run the London Marathon in 2014, although said the pressure she put on herself to beat her previous time meant she did not enjoy it.

Claire has walked to work in her running shorts since September 2020, even in the snow (Claire Wilding/BHF/PA)

Her health scare and redundancy from a job in quality control for bicycles and outdoor products prompted Claire to follow her dream and she began a degree in nursing at the University of Essex.

A second year placement on the cardiac ward at Basildon Hospital prompted her decision to focus on cardiology and her work has made her realise the importance of the BHF’s work.

She first planned to run for BHF in 2020 but coronavirus prompted the London Marathon to be held only for elite runners in central London, with a virtual option for others.

The Covid-19 pandemic also meant Claire was not allowed to wear her nurse’s uniform to travel to work so she has worn her running shorts every day since September 2020, through wind, rain and snow, to highlight her fundraising.

– To sponsor Claire visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clairesheart2019

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Scotmid raised £375k for children's hospices including CHAS.
Aberdeenshire family 'forever grateful' for Chas support, as Scotmid makes £375k donation
The Local Government Association said figures show a lack of NHS dentists in several parts of the country (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Number of ‘dental deserts’ across England growing, figures show
Breast cancer patients in the Highlands will visit Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, for treatment. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Breast cancer: 'Staffing issue' sparks treatment delays for Highland patients
MPs say the issue is not being treated with enough urgency (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lack of urgency in tackling male suicide, report claims
Navinder Molyneux is running the TCS London Marathon on Sunday to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of her father who died 10 years ago from heart failure (Oliver Holder/BHF/PA)
Woman who ‘couldn’t run to front door’ doing London Marathon in father’s honour
Some 1.1 million people in private households across the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales continue to increase
A ban on displaying products high in fat, salt and sugar in prominent locations in shops comes into force on October 1 (PA)
Restrictions on shop junk food displays come into effect
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Mark Stephen battled illnesses Picture shows; Mark Stephen. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
'I felt like the Buckaroo toy': Aberdeenshire dad left unable to walk or talk…
The inquiry was launched after the committee found a ‘significant decline’ in sport uptake by teenage girls (Jacob King/PA)
Holyrood committee seeks views on women in sport
Dr Ranj Singhseen arriving for the 2021 British LGBT Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)
Dr Ranj Singh urges older people to get Covid and flu jabs as soon…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks