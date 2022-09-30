Woman who ‘couldn’t run to front door’ doing London Marathon in father’s honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman who ‘couldn’t run to front door’ doing London Marathon in father’s honour

By Press Association
September 30, 2022, 2:04 pm
Navinder Molyneux is running the TCS London Marathon on Sunday to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of her father who died 10 years ago from heart failure (Oliver Holder/BHF/PA)
Navinder Molyneux is running the TCS London Marathon on Sunday to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of her father who died 10 years ago from heart failure (Oliver Holder/BHF/PA)

A mother-of-two who once “couldn’t even run to the front door” is taking on the London Marathon in memory of her father who died 10 years ago from heart failure.

Navinder Molyneux said her world “came to a complete halt” when her beloved father Dershan Singh Sandhu died.

It spurred her on, however, to raise money for heart research as part of his legacy.

The 39-year-old payroll administrator, who is part of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) team for the 2022 TCS London Marathon on Sunday, said she hopes her efforts can help gather the money needed “to help stop other families going through what we have”.

Navinder as a child with her late father
Ms Molyneux as a child with her late father (Family handout/BHF/PA)

Ms Molyneux said she used to weigh 18 stone but lost around eight stone and has managed to maintain it for the past 13 years – something she is “really proud of”.

Her haulage driver father’s history of heart attacks and family history of diabetes motivates her to keep a healthy lifestyle.

Ms Molyneux said: “I used to be one of those people who looked at other runners and wished I could do that when I couldn’t even run to the front door.

Navinder sitting on a sofa at her home in Surbiton, south west London
Ms Molyneux used to weigh 18 stone but lost around eight stone, which she has kept off for the past 13 years (Oliver Holder/BHF/PA)

“After my dad’s heart attacks I knew I had to make a lifestyle change when I started to lose weight.

“I was a mum to two children and couldn’t really run around with them or play with them properly because of my weight, and also I was very conscious of the diabetes history in my family.

“I knew that my days were going to be numbered if I didn’t make some changes.”

Navinder as a child with her late father
Ms Molyneux as a child with her father, who died 10 years ago after suffering from heart failure (Family handover/BHF/PA)

Ms Molyneux said she did not have a “real regime or drastic diet” but began to eat a more balanced diet with smaller portions and start exercising more, including walking “round the block” with her children.

“Slowly I felt better and the weight was coming off,” she said.

“Fast forward to me deciding I wanted to run a marathon. I decided to do that because when my dad was younger he was actually quite athletic.

Ms Molyneux, at home in Surbiton, south-west London, said she ‘couldn’t even run to the front door’ before she changed her lifestyle (Oliver Holder/BHF/PA)

“He was a runner and played football and was fit and healthy. I knew it would be a real challenge for me but I really wanted to rise to it.

“I started by doing a local 10k and trained for that and then set my mind to training for a marathon. I knew this would be the way I’d want to commemorate my dad’s life.

“I remember him running miles and miles when I was little and I remember sitting in the car waiting for him whilst he’d go running.”

Ms Molyneux with her partner Stephen Finch
Ms Molyneux with her partner Stephen Finch (Oliver Holder/BHF/PA)

Ms Molyneux, who is originally from Malaysia but lives in Surbiton, south-west London, said many of her friends were bemused by her decision to run a marathon and that the “penny finally dropped” for her mother when she “mapped out 26.2 miles so she could see how huge it was”.

Ms Molyneux said: “Most of my friends and family are in Malaysia and when I told them I was running this great distance the first thing they said was, ‘What for?’

“Culturally, exercise isn’t a thing in that community so that’s why I get that response. I was guilty of that attitude when I first came to the UK too and couldn’t understand the concept of just going out for a walk unless it was to go out to eat or for a coffee or a specific purpose.”

She said it has been difficult to cope with her father’s death, but running the marathon is a way to try and help fund heart research and help others.

She added: “It’s been very hard to come to terms with his death at such a young age. We were very close. But I decided I really wanted to do something as dad’s legacy to raise money for the BHF for heart research to help stop other families going through what we have.”

To sponsor Ms Molyneux, visit

justgiving.com/fundraising/navinder-molyneux

