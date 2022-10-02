UK’s monkeypox situation ‘very positive’ as cases continue to fall, says expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK’s monkeypox situation ‘very positive’ as cases continue to fall, says expert

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 2:51 am
The monkeypox situation in the UK is looking “very positive” as cases continue to fall, according to one of the country’s top infectious disease experts (Parliament TV/PA)
The monkeypox situation in the UK is looking “very positive” as cases continue to fall, according to one of the country’s top infectious disease experts.

Professor Neil Ferguson said vaccination and behavioural changes were likely responsible for falling infections.

He told the BBC: “We’re not completely sure of exactly why. Vaccination started to be rolled out so that probably had some effect – but it doesn’t explain it all.

“The most likely hypothesis is that there was quite a big change in behaviour in the most affected community, namely men who have sex with men.”

The Imperial College London academic, whose data was instrumental to the UK going into the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, also told the broadcaster the situation was now “very positive”.

The disease traditionally confined to parts of Africa first came to public attention in the UK in early May when cases began occurring here.

There was a peak of 60 cases per day in mid-July.

In early September there were fewer than 15 cases per day on average.

As of September 26, there were 3,485 confirmed and 150 highly probable cases of monkeypox in the UK.

Prof Ferguson, a member of the Government’s Sage scientific advisory panel, warned against complacency against the disease.

“We have to be alert to the possibility that once case numbers are much lower and maybe people are less vigilant, then we could start to see a resurgence,” he told the BBC.

Those most at risk from monkeypox will be offered second doses of the vaccine, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said recently.

Sexual health clinics will continue to prioritise offering first doses to those at highest risk.

Monkeypox virus
Significant numbers of monkeypox cases, which causes the lesions shown here, began being detected in the UK in early May (Brian WJ Mahy/PA)

Some clinics will offer eligible people a second dose, which the UKHSA said should provide longer-term protection.

Modelling published on September 23 suggests vaccinating 25% of the groups most at risk could significantly reduce the risk of transmission.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) endorsed the UKHSA’s proposal to offer second doses to those at highest risk.

There are no current plans to widen the offer of vaccination beyond the existing priority cohorts, but the decision will be kept under review.

Those that are eligible for vaccination will be called by the NHS.

Second doses will be offered from around two or three months after the first dose.

As of September 20, more than 45,000 people have received a dose of the vaccine, including over 40,000 gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

