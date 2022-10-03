Doctor accused of ‘cover up’ over schoolgirl’s death ‘will not give evidence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Doctor accused of ‘cover up’ over schoolgirl’s death ‘will not give evidence’

By Press Association
October 3, 2022, 10:43 am Updated: October 3, 2022, 11:07 am
Jennifer Roberts, whose nine-year-old daughter Claire died of hyponatraemia on 23 October 1996 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Jennifer Roberts, whose nine-year-old daughter Claire died of hyponatraemia on 23 October 1996 (Brian Lawless/PA)

A doctor accused of a “cover up” over the death of a nine-year-old patient will not give evidence.

Dr Heather Steen is said by the General Medical Council (GMC) to have acted dishonestly in attempting to conceal the true circumstances of the death of Claire Roberts at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in October 1996.

Claire’s parents, Alan and Jennifer Roberts, were told at the time that a viral infection had spread from her stomach to her brain and medics had done everything possible to save her.

However, 22 years later, a public inquiry concluded she died due to “negligent care” from an overdose of fluids and medication.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) is considering the case against Dr Steen and has already rejected two applications from her on health grounds for voluntary erasure from the medical register.

On Monday, her barrister Kevin McCartney said Dr Steen will not be answering in person the allegations against her.

He said: “Dr Steen will not be giving evidence but will rely on the contents of witness statements that the tribunal has.”

The panel has previously heard Mr Roberts contacted the hospital in October 2004, the day after he watched a television documentary, UTV’s When Hospitals Kill, which focused on hyponatraemia, a condition that occurs when there is a shortage of sodium in the bloodstream.

The programme featured the deaths of three children and the build-up of fluid in their brains.

A subsequent public inquiry concluded in 2018 that Claire’s death was the result of “negligent care” from an overdose of fluids and medication.

A fresh inquest in 2019 ruled her death was “caused by the treatment she received in hospital”.

The GMC says Dr Steen withheld information in the immediate aftermath of Claire’s death, and also at a meeting with Mr and Mrs Roberts in 2004 and at the first inquest into Claire’s death 2006.

Dr Steen denies the allegations.

The hearing, held remotely, continues.

