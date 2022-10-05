NHS makes ‘urgent’ call for black blood donors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS makes ‘urgent’ call for black blood donors

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 12:06 am
The NHS has issued an urgent call for more black blood donors to help treat patients with sickle cell disease (PA)
The NHS has issued an urgent call for more black blood donors to help treat patients with sickle cell disease (PA)

The NHS has issued an urgent call for more black blood donors.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said that a record level of blood donations are now needed every day to treat people with sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell disease is particularly common in people with African or Caribbean heritage and NHSBT said that, “ethnically matched blood provides the best treatment” for the condition.

It said that there is more demand for care than ever before as sickle cell is the “fastest growing genetic condition in the UK”.

Demand for blood to treat sickle cell disease has risen by around 67% over the past five years.

NHSBT said some 250 donations are required every day to help people with sickle cell when five years ago only around 150 donations a day were needed.

It said that rising demand is being driven by increasing patient numbers, patients living longer and more people receiving “complete blood transfusions”.

At present the blood donor service is only able to provide matched blood for just over half of the hospital requests.

Other patients need to be treated with O negative, the universal blood type, which is clinically safe but in the long-term can lead to complications.

Some 55% of black people have a Ro blood type, compared to 2% of the wider population.

People with sickle cell disease produce unusually shaped red blood cells that can cause problems because these cells do not live as long as healthy blood cells and can block blood vessels.

This can lead to “agonising crisis episodes” and potentially fatal complications including organ damage or stroke.

It is a serious and lifelong health condition although treatment can help manage many of the symptoms.

Many patients with sickle cell need regular blood transfusions to stay alive.

Oyesola Oni needs all her blood replaced by donor blood every five weeks due to sickle cell.
Oyesola Oni needs all her blood replaced by donor blood every five weeks due to sickle cell (NHSBT)

Oyesola Oni, 39, needs all her blood replaced by donor blood every five weeks due to sickle cell.

The mother of one from Nottingham said: “During a sickle cell crisis it’s like someone is stabbing me, at other times it’s like something crushing my bones. It’s excruciating.”

“Every few weeks the hospital needs to remove all my sickled cells and replace them with donor blood.

“The need for blood never stops, the demand keeps increasing.

“I would urge people of black heritage to step out and donate. It’s in your blood to help people like me.”

Dr Rekha Anand, consultant in transfusion medicine for NHSBT said: “Matched blood is vital for sickle cell patients to reduce the risk of serious complications and black people are more likely to be able to donate matched blood.

“There has been a small rise in black people donating blood but we urgently need more to become regular donors.

“Giving blood is easy, quick and safe – and you will save and improve lives.”

NHS England’s director of healthcare inequalities improvement , Dr Bola Owolabi, added: “Sickle cell disproportionately affects people from a Black African or Black Caribbean background and these new figures show hospitals need more blood for people with sickle cell disease than ever before.

“I urge anyone from these communities who is able to give blood to step forward and help treat the thousands of people living with this painful hereditary condition.”

Professor Kevin Fenton, regional director for London for the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, said: “Being able to provide high quality clinical care to sickle cell patients both saves and improves the quality of their lives and is an important step in helping tackle health inequalities.

“I urge anyone who is eligible to donate blood as this selfless act will ensure we can continue to save lives by helping those who need it most.”

– Become a blood donor via the GiveBloodNHS app or at www.blood.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Archie Wilks went to watch a game of American football at the Carolina Panthers stadium, near the hospital where he is receiving treatment (Archie’s Journey/PA)
Archie, six, in US for treatment to reduce chances of cancer returning
The parents of a brain-damaged baby who tried to breathe after doctors said he was dead have failed in appeal bids after losing the latest stage of a life-support treatment fight and are “devastated”, a lawyer has said (PA)
Parents of brain-damaged baby ‘devastated’ after appeal bids fail
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
Ambulances outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in January 2011. Concerned have been raised about A&E waiting times in NHS Grampian.
Shocking figures lay bare scale of A&E crisis at NHS Grampian
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
Greta Thunberg on how having Asperger’s shapes her approach to climate crisis
Nurses are to start voting on whether to strike over pay (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nurses start voting on strikes over pay
The authors assessed 600 images tagged #postpartumbody (Yui Mok/PA)
Unrealistic post-baby body images on social media ‘may worsen body satisfaction’
New study links omega-3 to better brain health in mid-life (Alamy/PA)
Eating oily fish improves brain health – study
Grant was unsure if he could continue as a bartender.
Meet the teetotal Inverness bartender inspiring others to quit alcohol for Sober October
The Princess of Wales speaks to Sylvia Novak as she cradles Ms Novak’s daughter Bianca during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit in Guildford (Alistair Grant/PA)
‘She’s very sweet’: Kate cradles premature baby on visit to maternity unit

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks