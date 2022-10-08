Seven in 10 people feel fed up on Sundays, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seven in 10 people feel fed up on Sundays, poll suggests

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 12:02 am
Among the causes of stress and anxiety are work worries, lack of sleep and looming to do lists (PA)
Among the causes of stress and anxiety are work worries, lack of sleep and looming to do lists (PA)

Almost seven in 10 people regularly experience “Sunday scaries” where they dread the upcoming week, according to a poll for a Government campaign.

Some 67% of people experience feelings of unease on a Sunday, rising to 74% for those aged 18 to 24, the poll of more than 4,000 people suggests.

Among the causes of stress and anxiety are work worries, lack of sleep and looming to do lists.

The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) has launched a Better Health – Every Mind Matters campaign urging people to do small things to make a big difference to their mental wellbeing.

However, NHS trusts said they were facing growing demand for mental health services and said there was a severe shortage of staff.

Health Secretary Therese Coffey said: “My focus is on making sure people can get the care they need, when they need it – and that includes for their mental wellbeing.

“The Every Mind Matters tool is a great way to build your mental resilience and help ward off the anxiety many of us feel on a Sunday.”

The Every Mind Matters website enables people to create a free “mind plan” of tips and has sections on dealing with anxiety, money worries and child mental health.

NHS Providers’ interim chief executive Saffron Cordery said: “The launch of Every Mind Matters is timely as we continue to see more people seeking help from the NHS for their mental health.

“While a campaign supporting people’s personal wellbeing is welcome, trusts are concerned about the effect of rising inequality on people’s mental health.

“We must address deep-rooted and complex factors influencing poor mental health too.

“Mental health services are doing everything they can to expand and provide the best possible care with the staff and resources available in the face of growing demand.

“There are almost 1.8 million people on mental health waiting lists.

“Overstretched services face severe workforce shortages while people’s needs are becoming more serious and more complex, partly as a result of the pandemic.

“Now we are contending too with the rising cost of living, which is harming people’s physical and mental health as financial pressures take their toll.

“Government support for and recognition of the importance of early intervention is also welcome.

“But we need to know that the cross-government mental health plan remains a priority for ministers – and will be backed up by the support and funding mental health services and their partners require to deliver the level of care that people with mental health problems need, when they need it.”

