First-ever amber alert issued as blood stocks fall critically low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

First-ever amber alert issued as blood stocks fall critically low

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 1:15 pm
Blood stocks are critically low (NHSBT/PA)
Blood stocks are critically low (NHSBT/PA)

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) has declared its first-ever amber alert as blood supplies dropped to a critically low level.

Hospitals have been told to implement plans to protect their stocks, meaning non-urgent operations requiring blood could be postponed to ensure they are prioritised for patients who need them most.

A spokeswoman for NHSBT said current overall blood stocks in the NHS stand at 3.1 days but levels of O type blood have fallen to below two days.

O negative blood is the universal blood type which can be given to everyone.

It is vitally important during emergencies and when the blood type of the recipient is unknown.

Existing O negative and O positive donors are now being asked to book in at blood donor centres to give blood.

People from other blood groups are also being asked to keep their appointments.

Seven blood donor centres have more than 50 available appointments for the rest of this week. They are Bradford, Bristol, Liverpool, Tooting and Westfield in London, Luton and Southampton.

As news of the amber alert broke, the blood donor website became very busy, with people placed in a queue. Phone lines run by NHSBT also saw a spike in calls.

The current amber alert is partly due to ongoing staffing issues, with more staff needed to work at donor sessions.

NHSBT said maintaining blood stocks has been an ongoing challenge in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, mainly because of staff shortages and sickness but also due to the fact people are less likely to visit collection centres in towns and cities.

Action currently being taken to tackle the issue includes moving more staff to the front line to open up more appointments, speeding up recruitment to fill vacant posts and using agency staff, as well as retaining existing workers.

Blood can only be stored for 35 days, which means there is a constant need for donations – and a need for specific blood types.

Around one in seven people have O negative blood.

Air ambulances and emergency response vehicles carry O negative supplies for emergencies.

The amber alert will last initially for four weeks, which NHSBT said should enable blood stocks to be rebuilt.

It aims to hold more than six days of blood in stock, however, overall levels are currently predicted to fall below two days – hence the alert.

Although blood stocks are very low for blood group O, the other blood groups are expected to enter amber levels in the next few weeks.

Declaring amber for all blood groups makes it easier for hospitals to manage stocks.

Wendy Clark, interim chief executive of NHSBT, said: “Asking hospitals to limit their use of blood is not a step we take lightly. This is a vital measure to protect patients who need blood the most.

“Patients are our focus. I sincerely apologise to those patients who may see their surgery postponed because of this.

“With the support of hospitals and the measures we are taking to scale up collection capacity, we hope to be able to build stocks back to a more sustainable footing.

“We cannot do this without our amazing donors. If you are O positive or O negative in particular, please make an appointment to give blood as soon as you can. If you already have an appointment, please keep it.”

Hospitals will continue to carry out any urgent, emergency or trauma surgery, cancer surgery and transplant surgery.

Professor Cheng-Hock Toh, chairman of the National Blood Transfusion Committee, said: “I know that all hospital transfusion services, up and down the country, are working flat out to ensure that blood will be available for emergencies and urgent surgeries.

“We will continue to work closely and collaboratively with NHSBT and with surgeons and anaesthetists, in particular, to minimise any inconvenience and problems to patients.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

The number of people enduring long trolley waits has also risen (PA)
NHS waiting list hits 7m for first time ever
Lowrie Moore, 13, has set her sights on challenging the stigma of the nerd face emoji (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Schoolgirl who inspired Disney challenges glasses stereotype of nerd-face emoji
The lives of mothers and babies are being put at risk due to a “severe shortage” of maternity staff (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lives of mothers and babies at risk due to ‘severe shortage’ of midwives
A new report highlights how just one in five community diagnostic centres are not on an existing healthcare site (Jane Barlow/PA)
Community diagnostic centres ‘may struggle to live up to ministers’ promises’
People are being urged to get their flu and Covid-19 jabs (Danny Lawson/PA)
NHS trials online booking for flu jabs for the first time
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)
Vicky McClure on dementia: Downing St needs to be serious about creating change
Peggy Mackintosh, aged 90, attends two sessions of Curves fitness every week in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'I don’t think that I'm anything special': Amazing Inverness fitness fanatic, 90, continues to…
Aberdeen chef Andrew Robertson is on the road to recovery after a struggle with addiction. Supplied by Andy Morton/DC Thomson.
Booze and painkillers was 'recipe for disaster': How Aberdeen chef turned his life around…
Charles Sabine with his OBE, awarded by the Princess Royal during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Huntington’s Disease campaigner says condition can be fought as he receives OBE
A new plan to cope with delayed hospital discharges is being looked at by NHS England (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS looks at plans to speed up discharge of medically fit patients

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Blood stocks are critically low (NHSBT/PA)
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks