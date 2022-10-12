Vicky McClure on dementia: Downing St needs to be serious about creating change

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vicky McClure has said she would take the Our Dementia Choir to Downing Street to emphasise its message, but only if the Government were “serious about creating change” for those living with the condition.

The Line Of Duty actress, 39, formed the Nottingham-based musical group in 2019 after her late grandmother Iris’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s taught her the healing power of music.

The choir featured in a BBC documentary in 2019 and it has since returned for a new BBC series, Our Dementia Choir Sings Again, which sees McClure look at issues surrounding the care system.

It also shows the group recording its debut charity single What’s Your Story? at the famous Abbey Road Studios in north London, the first dementia choir to do so.

Asked whether she would take the choir to Number 10 to get the message across during a panel discussion for the show, McClure said: “I would happily go to Downing Street but I don’t want to go there knowing that they’re just going to say ‘there there there’.

“We need to know that they are serious about creating change, and we’re all very aware about what’s happening, we’re aware of other political movements that are happening, we’re aware that there are some good news stories in the press about potential treatments. We’re keeping on top of what’s going on.

“But like I said in the show, and since we shot that and since it’s going to air – nothing’s changed.

“So until I know that’s going to be the case I’m not wasting these people’s time. They’re more than happy to invite us if they’ve got something they can tell us.”

The Bafta award-winning actress has previously spoken of how she finds the ongoing lack of funding for those living with dementia “frustrating” and that she is scared for those grappling with care costs as well as other current economic problems.

In April, the Power Of Music report was published following a one-year study by UK Music, which represents the collective interests of the sector, and Music for Dementia, the health and music campaign, which said that music can play a “powerful” role in improving the lives of dementia patients.

It recommended that the UK appoints a commissioner to “champion and co-ordinate” projects including the setting up of a cross-government taskforce.

Reflecting on the choir’s charity single, McClure said it was particularly poignant as it had been a dream of many people for a long time and it will now live on forever.

“It’s a beautiful song. I think it’s got the potential to stretch and to really help people”, she added.

Mark De-Lisser conducted the choir’s 16 members and multi–Grammy Award winning record producer Rik Simpson, who has worked with Coldplay, produced the track.

Demand to join the choir has skyrocketed since it gained attention, but the actress said they are planning to grow choirs in other regions rather than expand the current one to allow members personal attention.

McClure also revealed that she is working on other dementia-related projects with her production company which she runs with her partner.

She said: “Dementia is important to me and it’s important that it’s spoken in lots of different forms and music is, for me, the number one and the powerhouse of it but drama and lots of other ways of arts and medium – I want to do as much as I can.”

The actress also admitted that she always feels “a bit guilty” that her face and name are used on the branding of the show, but that she was grateful to use her platform to raise awareness of dementia.

She said: “I feel so privileged to be able to use this platform that I’ve got now to be a voice and to help expose the problems and share the music and share the love.

“This isn’t a job for me, I’m not acting. I have the charity now, the cameras don’t follow me there.

“I just want you to know that I’m in it forever as well. and I’m the same with you Mark, this is not a publicity stunt for me.

“The show I think is brilliant, I think it’s important that we have something that is out there for the masses to watch and it’s really important that it’s been given a great slot on BBC and it’s great.”

What’s Your Story? is available to pre-order now via Decca Records.

Our Dementia Choir Sings Again with Vicky McClure continues to broadcast on Mondays on BBC One and iPlayer.