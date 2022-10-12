Vicky McClure on dementia: Downing St needs to be serious about creating change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vicky McClure on dementia: Downing St needs to be serious about creating change

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 10:38 pm
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure (Alzheimer’s Society/PA)

Vicky McClure has said she would take the Our Dementia Choir to Downing Street to emphasise its message, but only if the Government were “serious about creating change” for those living with the condition.

The Line Of Duty actress, 39, formed the Nottingham-based musical group in 2019 after her late grandmother Iris’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s taught her the healing power of music.

The choir featured in a BBC documentary in 2019 and it has since returned for a new BBC series, Our Dementia Choir Sings Again, which sees McClure look at issues surrounding the care system.

It also shows the group recording its debut charity single What’s Your Story? at the famous Abbey Road Studios in north London, the first dementia choir to do so.

Asked whether she would take the choir to Number 10 to get the message across during a panel discussion for the show, McClure said: “I would happily go to Downing Street but I don’t want to go there knowing that they’re just going to say ‘there there there’.

“We need to know that they are serious about creating change, and we’re all very aware about what’s happening, we’re aware of other political movements that are happening, we’re aware that there are some good news stories in the press about potential treatments. We’re keeping on top of what’s going on.

“But like I said in the show, and since we shot that and since it’s going to air – nothing’s changed.

“So until I know that’s going to be the case I’m not wasting these people’s time. They’re more than happy to invite us if they’ve got something they can tell us.”

The Bafta award-winning actress has previously spoken of how she finds the ongoing lack of funding for those living with dementia “frustrating” and that she is scared for those grappling with care costs as well as other current economic problems.

In April, the Power Of Music report was published following a one-year study by UK Music, which represents the collective interests of the sector, and Music for Dementia, the health and music campaign, which said that music can play a “powerful” role in improving the lives of dementia patients.

It recommended that the UK appoints a commissioner to “champion and co-ordinate” projects including the setting up of a cross-government taskforce.

Reflecting on the choir’s charity single, McClure said it was particularly poignant as it had been a dream of many people for a long time and it will now live on forever.

“It’s a beautiful song. I think it’s got the potential to stretch and to really help people”, she added.

Mark De-Lisser conducted the choir’s 16 members and multi–Grammy Award winning record producer Rik Simpson, who has worked with Coldplay, produced the track.

Demand to join the choir has skyrocketed since it gained attention, but the actress said they are planning to grow choirs in other regions rather than expand the current one to allow members personal attention.

McClure also revealed that she is working on other dementia-related projects with her production company which she runs with her partner.

She said: “Dementia is important to me and it’s important that it’s spoken in lots of different forms and music is, for me, the number one and the powerhouse of it but drama and lots of other ways of arts and medium – I want to do as much as I can.”

The actress also admitted that she always feels “a bit guilty” that her face and name are used on the branding of the show, but that she was grateful to use her platform to raise awareness of dementia.

She said: “I feel so privileged to be able to use this platform that I’ve got now to be a voice and to help expose the problems and share the music and share the love.

“This isn’t a job for me, I’m not acting. I have the charity now, the cameras don’t follow me there.

“I just want you to know that I’m in it forever as well. and I’m the same with you Mark, this is not a publicity stunt for me.

“The show I think is brilliant, I think it’s important that we have something that is out there for the masses to watch and it’s really important that it’s been given a great slot on BBC and it’s great.”

What’s Your Story? is available to pre-order now via Decca Records.

Our Dementia Choir Sings Again with Vicky McClure continues to broadcast on Mondays on BBC One and iPlayer.

[[title]]

[[text]]

