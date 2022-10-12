Lives of mothers and babies at risk due to ‘severe shortage’ of midwives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Lives of mothers and babies at risk due to ‘severe shortage’ of midwives

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 12:06 am
The lives of mothers and babies are being put at risk due to a “severe shortage” of maternity staff (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The lives of mothers and babies are being put at risk due to a “severe shortage” of maternity staff (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The lives of mothers and babies are being put at risk due to a “severe shortage” of maternity staff, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has warned.

This comes as the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Baby Loss and Maternity published a report which describes the impact of shortages on neonatal care as “bleak”.

Some 500 midwives left the NHS in England last year, on top of a long-term shortage of more than 2,000, according to the RCM.

Together with UK pregnancy and baby loss charity, Sands, the organisation is calling on the Government to fix the staffing crisis.

Gill Walton, chief executive of the RCM, said “crisis mode is now the norm” for midwives.

She said: “A serious, persistent and worsening shortage of midwives and other staff is having an impact on the safety and quality of care for women, babies and families.

“Staff are working flat out and doing their best but they are burnt out, fragile and exhausted.

“The demands on them mean they cannot deliver the level of care they so desperately want to and choice for women is being eroded.

“For many, crisis mode is now the norm.

“This is why many are choosing to simply walk away from the NHS because they know they cannot deliver the right care and for the sake of the own mental and physical health.

“We must see urgent action and investment because services are simply on their knees.”

Baby stock
A shortage of midwives is putting mothers and babies at risk, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sands chief executive, Clea Harmer, added: “Today’s report paints a worrying picture of NHS staff having to make the choice between supporting a bereaved mother or caring for a mother giving birth to a living baby, often rushing between the two leaving no time for personalised, compassionate bereavement care.

“Too often inexperienced midwives are being left on their own to care for bereaved families and this is simply not good enough.”

Dr Edward Morris, President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said the report adds to a “growing body of evidence that maternity services are under incredible strain”.

“As a college, we continue to call for the Government to commit to the much needed funding for maternity staffing and training as a priority,” he said.

The APPG report states that as well as feeling rushed in their day-to-day duties, midwives often do not have time to offer psychological support to parents in the event of neonatal deaths.

It adds that evidence collected from NHS organisations, midwives and parents “paints a bleak picture of maternity and neonatal services that are understaffed, overstretched and letting down women, families and maternity staff alike”.

The dearth is also impacting “exhausted and demoralised staff, frustrated at the environment that is not always enabling them to provide care of the safest and highest quality and fearful about making mistakes that could have serious consequences for women and babies”, according to the report.

The authors recommend introducing a “fully funded” settlement for maternity and neonatal services and ring-fencing some of this funding for staff training.

It also advises establishing a national minimum staffing level and that staff are given time to learn from incidents and implement changes.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay (format4/Alamy/PA)
Thousands of ambulance workers to vote on strike action over pay row
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study
(Yui Mok/PA)
Covid-19 health crisis fears ‘may have led to 14% drop in live births in…
Women are being fired after taking time off for miscarriages, a lawyer has said (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Financial pressure’ for women to work soon after miscarriage
Nirmal Kumar, Clare McNaught and Professor Michael Griffin next to the artwork they helped inspired (Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh/PA)
Surgeons recall sacrifices made by NHS staff in pandemic as sculpture unveiled
The Scottish Government is asking public bodies across Scotland to ask for the return of any unspent surplus Covid funding. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen health and social care board could be asked to pay back over £9…
NHS Blood and Transplant has said hundreds of thousands of people offered to donate blood (NHS/PA)
Thousands of donors come forward to ease blood shortage
Numbers have risen in recent weeks, signalling Covid-19 is once again becoming more prevalent (Victoria Jones/PA)
‘Sustained increases’ in Covid-19 as hospital numbers continue to rise
Phil Moore, left, with his wife Rachel (BHF handout/PA)
Heart attack patient waited 40 minutes for ambulance to arrive
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (yellow) cultivated and purified from cell culture (Image captured at the NIAID)
Charity stops working with Government over ‘lacklustre’ monkeypox response

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented